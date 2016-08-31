Disaster proclamation opens aid for Chickasaw, Bremer

Flood cleanup continues after Aug. 23 storms

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Residents in Chickasaw and Bremer Counties affected by the Aug. 23 flooding are now eligible to apply for state aid, after Governor Terry Branstad issued disaster proclamations late Monday.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Program is available to residents who meet income guidelines set by the state. The program provides up to a maximum of $5,000 per household to cover repairs, debris removal, replacement of lost or spoiled food and other household losses. (Continue story below)

INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES

# in Household Maximum gross yearly income

1 $23,760

2 $32,040

3 $40,320

4 $48,600

5 $56,880

For each additional household member add $8,320

Chickasaw County Emergency Management Director Ken Rasing estimated 20 homes at the most had been damaged by the storms and resulting flooding in the county, with Jerico-area homes being the hardest hit.

“Most of the people have been able to stay in their homes. We haven’t had any displaced persons,” Rasing said.

While flooding throughout the county reached levels typical for the area in past storms, Rasing said a few homes received the most severe damage he’d ever seen.

“We typically do not have a lot of residential flooding. Most of our residents are on the drier side,” Rasing said. “We did have one residence with water reaching above the first floor.”

The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) administers the aid program in Chickasaw and Bremer. Eligible households must have an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline.

Applications will be accepted throughout September. Flood kits are still available in Chickasaw County to help residents with cleanup.

“If anybody is in need of assistance, just give me a call,” Rasing said.

NEICAC representatives can be reached in both counties: for Chickasaw, 641-394-2007 and Bremer at 319-352-4532.

