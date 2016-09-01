Airport operations grounded by wireless tech, operators say

Local business finds value in proposed fiber broadband utility — it just has to reach them

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Bill Kyle didn’t immediately get the email about a fiber broadband meeting with the Charles City Area Development Corporation. The airport’s Internet was down.

“I got the email when the Internet came back up, and I was interested,” Kyle, manager Northeast Iowa Iowa Regional Airport, said.

Kyle represented one of several Charles City businesses that attended August informational sessions, led by Curtis Dean of SmartSource Consulting, on what a municipal broadband utility could offer residents. It was one of several sessions held by Dean and his partners for the community, as the Charles City Council explores a preliminary study on fiber broadband.

Just three miles out of Charles City’s borders, Kyle sees the benefit of stability for his local business — if the fiber access extended beyond city limits.

“We’ve had (Internet) go out at times we need to be filing flight plans, we need to know what the weather is, we need to watch the radar — and all of that stuff comes in to us just like it does for anybody else,” Kyle said.

Right now, the wireless Internet goes down at the airport at least once a month, Chief Pilot Chris Schrodt said. For airport employees, that means anything from no access to maintenance manuals stored on the cloud; a halt on accounting for the business office; delays in identifying air worthiness cracks or ordering replacement parts; and lost contact between North Iowa Air Service in Charles City and it’s second location, the Mason City Municipal Airport.

The problem, Kyle said, is the wireless connection technology from town, rather than issues with a local provider. Wireless services have been an ongoing issue since the airport upgraded from dial-up Internet about ten years ago.

“We don’t have a firm fiber connection. The problems are inherent in the technology,” Kyle said. “If we had fiber broadband, that would eliminate our problems.”

Fiber broadband could bring more than just an uninterrupted workday, he added. The airport has hanger space for businesses who want to relocate and be on the same property as their corporate airplanes.

The Mason City airport, which does have fiber broadband access, has a business on site that did just that. Kyle estimates that the 40 acres available outside Charles City could host about five businesses.

“There’s a business park over here, and people can build a hanger that contains an airplane, that also contains a business. Without access to fiber broadband, that becomes a limiting factor for them,” Kyle said.

If Charles City chose not to go through with a fiber broadband utility, the airport would still remain right where it is in Floyd County, Kyle said — but the business center of North Iowa Air Service would have to be moved to a different airport location for the sake of stability.

“I appreciate the fact that the community is looking at it. it’s just another sign of how progressive the community is,” Kyle said. “I just want to make sure everyone knows that the airport wants to be a part of it.”

