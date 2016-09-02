Green Devils down Comets, 19-13

Staff Report

OSAGE — It looked as if the Osage Green Devils were headed for another beat-

down when Charles City burned them for a big scoring pass play early into the game.

But Osage responded by scoring 13 unanswered points in the third quarter and went ahead for good early in the fourth to win 19-13 in non-conference football action Friday night.

Osage junior quarterback Drew Olson threw two TD passes to Lucas Schwamman and scored one himself to lead the Green Devils (1-1) after a humbling 62-0 loss to Saint Ansgar the week before.

The Comets (0-2) struck early when senior quarterback Drew Mitchell connected with Jaden Foster in stride on a go route good for a 51-yard TD a little more than two-and-a-half minutes into the game.

But in the second half Osage took advantage of short fields on consecutive possessions to score 13 unanswered points.

The Comets tied the game when Mitchell hit Mike Cranshaws cutting across the middle underneath the Green Devils coverage. Cranshaw managed to break a tackle before finding a lane down the sidelines for a 24-yard catch-and-run TD.

Osage came right back with a 65-yard drive capped when Olson hit Schwammam on a fade route for a 10-yard TD on a fourth-and-5 snap.

During their final drive of the game, the Comets also came through with a clutch fourth-down conversion. Needing 15 yards for a first-down with 2:20 left in regulation, Tre Walker made a diving catch of a Mitchell pass to keep the Comets alive.

But soon after Mitchell, while rolling to his left, tried to find Foster in the corner of the end zone only to be intercepted by Osage senior defensive back Kyle Berg.

Scoring By Quarters

Charles City 7 0 0 6 — 13

Osage 0 0 13 6 — 19

Scoring Summary

CC — Drew Mitchell 51 pass to Jaden Foster (Derek Milligan kick) 7-0, 9:21 1st

O — Drew Olson 2 run (Lucas Schwamman kick) 7-7, 6:16 3rd

O — Olson 4 pass to Schwamman (Kick blocked) 13-7, 4:12 3rd

CC — Mitchell 24 pass to Mike Cranshaw (Kick blocked) 13-13, 11:50 4th

O — Olson 10 pass to Schwamman (Kick blocked) 19-13, 9:35 4th