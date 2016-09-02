Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Osage 19, Charles City 13

Mount Union 29, Rockford 8

GMG, Garwin 20, North Butler 12

Hudson 22, Nashua-Plainfield 7 

STATEWIDE SCORES

Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, Clay Central-Everly 0

Audubon 67, CAM, Anita 24

Bishop Garrigan 41, Southeast Valley 28

Boone 35, Bondurant Farrar 28

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36, Kingsley-Pierson 12

Cedar Rapids, Washington 21, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 0

Charter Oak-Ute 68, St. Mary’s, Remsen 40

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24, Danville 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Colo-NESCO 34

Denver 16, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7

Des Moines, North 3, Sioux City, West 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37, Urbandale 17

East Buchanan, Winthrop 32, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Easton Valley 55, Central City 12

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 33, Algona 14

Glenwood 40, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6

Griswold 28, West Monona, Onawa 0

Grundy Center 11, South Hardin 7

Harris-Lake Park 74, River Valley, Correctionville 0

Hinton 30, Woodbury Central, Moville 7

Iowa Falls-Alden 36, Aplington-Parkersburg 6

Lamoni 44, Seymour-Moulton Udell 8

LeMars 51, MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Lenox 48, Essex 12

Logan-Magnolia 34, Underwood 7

Madrid 39, Earlham 28

Midland, Wyoming 42, Central Elkader 34

Missouri Valley 34, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 21

New London 76, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

Newell-Fonda 47, Glidden-Ralston 12

Newman Catholic, Mason City 38, Lake Mills 23

Newton 63, Waterloo, East 0

North Fayette Valley 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 3

North Union 29, Rockford 8

Okoboji, Milford 25, Cherokee, Washington 12

Panorama, Panora 49, Woodward Academy 6

Red Oak 26, Treynor 0

Ridge View 13, OA-BCIG 6

Ruthven-Ayrshire 38, Northwood-Kensett 14

Saydel 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, Sioux City, East 21

Sibley-Ocheyedan 26, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7

Sioux Center 27, Unity Christian, Orange City 16

South Central Calhoun 50, IKM-Manning 8

Spirit Lake 29, Forest City 14

Springville 49, Meskwaki Settlement School 22

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 13

Storm Lake 28, PAC-LM 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, West Central, Maynard 8

Union Community, LaPorte City 50, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Van Meter 52, Woodward-Granger 0

WACO, Wayland 74, Tri-County, Thornburg 12

West Bend-Mallard 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 12

West Harrison, Mondamin 56, Sidney 8

West Lyon, Inwood 20, Boyden-Hull-RV 19, OT

West Sioux, Hawarden 41, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13

Western Christian, Hull 41, Akron-Westfield 15

Westwood, Sloan 53, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 14

