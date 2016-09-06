Living legacies: Thresher’s Reunion includes two homemade tractors

Pieces of a family’s history is restored

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Robert Schmitz of Swaledale, Iowa took shelter under the food stand’s roof as rain came down Monday at the annual Thresher’s Reunion. Schmitz and the rest of the visitors and volunteers at the Cedar Valley Engine Club’s event grounds hurried into one of several barns and shelters scattered through the grounds to wait out some surprisingly heavy rainfall and lightning — but aside from a tarp thrown over the smaller units here or there, most of the antiques on the grounds weathered the hour with no qualms.

Those antiques — like Schmitz’s two home-made tractors, built by his father and two uncles — were built to last through Iowa’s many weather surprises. After some years of use on family land, and many more sold off or sitting ignored, a little storm isn’t going to do any harm.

Especially after a tree busted up the 1957 tractor, built from two F-30 Ford tractors put together — which Vincent Schmitz and his two brothers Dale and Jim used to pull six-bottom and nine-bottom plows, and ran as a combine with a Minneapolis Moline picker and John Deere sheller.

“I just use that for shows now,” Robert Schmitz said. “We lost this one on a farm sale for 30 years, the farmer sold it back to me and it should have been junked. It was in bad shape.”

It took Schmitz a year to restore the machine in his shop, fixing and replacing just about everything: new tires, rims, motors, paint, building new hoods…

“A tree fell on it — I almost junked it out,” Schmitz recalled.

He’s had it up and running for about four years now, and showed it at last year’s Thresher’s Reunion as well — his first time at the show. This year he brought along his second engine, a self-propelled field chopper built in 1952 by the Schmitz brothers and just recently restored by Robert Schmitz himself.

“As far as we know, it’s the world’s first self-propelled chopper,” Schmitz said. “We’ve done some homework.”

The chopper is powered by two Ford V-8 engines, one running the chopper and one running the tractor. It can cut a ton and a half of silage a minute, Schmitz said — which he’ll put to the test this season, using it in the fields in the next week.

“It runs good. There’s going to be no problems,” Schmitz said. “I don’t have tolerance for breakdowns.”

It took two years to restore the chopper after it sat behind Schmitz’s machine shop for 30 to 35 years. As far as he knows, those were the only two completely handmade engines built by his father and uncles — and restoring two antique engines is enough to keep one person busy, Schmitz joked.

Schmitz owns R&R Gas and Repair — a 24-hour towing and service business in Swaledale — and thanks his relatives and friends for the support he has while operating his business and working in his own machine shop.

“My dad had a machine shop, and I learned how to weld and the mechanic stuff all of my life,” Schmitz said. “It’s all I’ve ever done.”

