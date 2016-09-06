Council designates school zone along First Ave

Portable stop signs will help maintain traffic until city study can be completed



By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

A new “school zone” established by the city will help temporarily direct traffic around the Charles City middle school and high school, the Charles City Council heard on Tuesday evening.

The council approved the zone unanimously to include Salsbury Avenue and First Avenue to the school district’s east property line. The designated zone will allow the city to use portable stop signs as construction on Comet Drive and traffic patterns continues by the district.

The Charles City School Board requested stop signs to be installed at two intersections, City Engineer John Fallis told the council, First Avenue at L Street and First Avenue at Highland Avenue. Installing permanent signs can’t take place until an engineering study is conducted by the city, Fallis said –– and that study can’t begin until the school establishes a final traffic pattern with the new Comet Drive.

“Since a final traffic pattern for vehicles entering and exiting the middle school has yet to be established, primarily because the loop (Comet Drive) road is not yet complete, and school officials are still contemplating how the final traffic pattern will flow, it’s premature to really do a traffic study at this time,” Fallis said.

Establishing a school zone will give the school district time to finalize a traffic flow plan and allow the city time to complete a traffic study, he added.

The city’s ability to complete a study is halted until Comet Drive is completed, council members said.

“We have a process, and that project is not completed so we can’t do our part with the study until that loop is completed,” city council member Michael Hammond said. “Once that’s done, we can start the process…until then, this should allow them to have the intersections controlled as they feel is needed.”

