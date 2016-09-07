Area schools see fewer students

School officials receive preliminary numbers

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

With the first day of the 2016-17 school year in the books, local school districts had an early look at what attendance numbers could look like for the rest of the year –– but, district superintendents say, enrollment is still considered to be in flux until the certified enrollment counts are sent to the Iowa Department of Education on Monday, Oct. 3.

Charles City

Charles City completed an initial count of district attendance on Friday, Sept. 2, Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox said. District-wide, the preliminary count records 1,500 students for 201617 at the end of last week, just shy of the 2015-16 K-12 enrollment of 1,508 recorded by the Iowa Department of Education.

The 2016-17 count includes 488 students in grades 9-12; 469 in the new middle school, grades 5-8; a combined 521 students attending K-4 grades at Washington and Lincoln Elementary schools.

Nashua-Plainfield

Randy Strabala, superintendent of both Nashua-Plainfield and Clarksville School Districts, does two attendance counts at the start of a school year –– once on the first day of school and once a week later to gauge the movement of students and families.

‘(The first day) –– it’s one of those things where it’s good to look at, but it’s a long ways from where we might end up,’ Strabala said.

The 2016-17 Nashua-Plainfield school year had 590 students attend the first day of classes this year, down five students from 2015-16.

On Strabala’s day seven count of this year, attendance had dropped to 581 students in the district, versus on day seven of 15-16 when attendance was recorded at 589.

‘We’re down somewhere between five and 10 (students) from last year,’ Strabala said.

Nashua-Plainfield shares a junior/senior high building between grades 7-12, but recorded attendance is 91 seventh- and eighth-graders, and 172 students in grades 9-12 this year.

Clarksville

Clarksville had 292 students across the district for 2016-17’s day one count, Strabala said, and 291 students present on the day seven count. Clarksville’s high school has a count of 87 students in grades 9-12.

That’s 10 students less on day one from 2015-16, and 12 students less on day seven across the district.

Rockford

First-day attendance at Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock has remained relatively consistent in the past four years, Superintendent Keith Turner said, with 451 students accounted for –– the same count as the 2015-16 school year.

In the 9-12 grades, R-R-MR counted 166 students on the first day.

‘We could gain 10, we could lose 10,’ Turner said. ‘Our certified enrollment, that’s what really matters. People can move out or in, and you never know until Oct. 1.’

North Butler

North Butler Community School District saw a drop in attendance on the first day of school at 646 students, down from 657 students during the 2015-16 school year.

“It appears we will be down about 15 to 17 students,” Superintendent Joel Foster said. North Butler has 167 incoming students in grades 9-12, down from 181 students in the 2015-16 school year.

