CC Library to hold director meet-and-greet Friday

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Kim Jones, the new Charles City Public Library director, has worked her way through the stacks in her 30 years as a librarian.

Starting as a library page in college, Jones has spent time in both public and academic libraries, serving as a children’s library assistant, a public services assistant, a cataloguer and a references librarian.

“I’ve worked in a lot of different areas,” Jones said.

Library visitors will have the chance to greet Jones this Friday at the library’s meet-and-greet, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Jones achieved her bachelor’s degree at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota and her master’s degree in library sciences at the Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas. She recently was the interim director of the Carbon County Public Library system in Rawlins, Wyoming, but is returning to Iowa not far from where she grew up –– in Plainfield.

Working in the Charles City library had always been in her mind’s eye, and the timing was right, she said.

“Now that I have some library directorship under my belt, it was a good time to apply,” Jones said.

Jones would like to strengthen the young adult section in the library, and says it’s important to listen to what the community wants to see in the library.

“The community seems to enjoy the life-long learning aspect of what the library has to offer,” Jones said. “We raise our library users. We start them with story time and nursery time, and those reading readiness skills, and move them through their life all the way towards mature adulthood.”

“The children are going to be our library supporters and our library voters in the future,” she added. “We need to have them comfortable using the library as an information source.”

Opportunities like the Mooney Art Collection made the Charles City library stand out to her, Jones said.

“I’ve never seen it at my previous libraries before. It was very encouraging to see that the Charles City community supported that,” Jones said. “We’re ready to continue with that and not let it go by the wayside. It’s a valuable collection and a collection that can be built upon.”

Above all, Jones said, she wants to uphold the library’s reputation as a community resource center.

“If you have a question about where to find something in the community, or if the library even has something, call and find out,” Jones said. “We might not have all the answers, but we work to find out who does.”

“Charles City can be a cultural center as well as an agricultural center,” she said.

-20160908-