Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Charles City 28, South Tama County, Tama 27, OT
Clarksville 28, West Central, Maynard 24
Decorah 7, Vinton-Shellsburg 6
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 24, Clear Lake 14
Gilbert 31, Webster City 25
Grundy Center 57, Rockford 6
New Hampton 25, Forest City 0
West Delaware, Manchester 39, Assumption, Davenport 22
West Hancock, Britt 38, North Butler, Greene 6
Saint Ansgar vs. Nashua-Plainfield, ppd. to Sep 12.
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 40, Tri-Center, Neola 0
ADM, Adel 17, Winterset 13
Akron-Westfield 24, Woodbury Central, Moville 0
Ames 30, Iowa City, City High 27, OT
Ankeny Centennial 54, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 28, West Marshall, State Center 6
Ar-We-Va, Westside 75, Charter Oak-Ute 33
Audubon 30, Coon Rapids-Bayard 20
B-G-M, Brooklyn 47, GMG, Garwin 0
Ballard 27, Perry 6
Bedford 18, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 0
Belle Plaine 82, Grand View Christian/ACA 19
Bellevue 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 7
Bishop Garrigan 32, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Boone 29, Iowa Falls-Alden 6
Boyden-Hull-RV 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 7
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 44, River Valley, Correctionville 8
Burlington 21, Davenport, West 19
CAM, Anita 66, Woodbine 12
Carlisle 55, Nevada 14
Carroll 21, Glenwood 12
Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Benton Community 14
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 0
Cedar Rapids, Washington 28, Bettendorf 27, OT
Center Point-Urbana 32, Maquoketa 7
Central Elkader 60, Tripoli 30
Central Lee, Donnellson 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 20
Central Lyon 34, Sioux Center 14
Charles City 28, South Tama County, Tama 27, OT
Cherokee, Washington 34, PAC-LM 6
Clarinda Academy 38, Essex 20
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Osage 8
Clarksville 28, West Central, Maynard 24
Clay Central-Everly 52, Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 18
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 13, Tipton 12
Clear Creek-Amana 24, Wahlert, Dubuque 14
Colo-NESCO 62, Meskwaki Settlement School 16
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 14, Oelwein 6
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 33
Crestwood, Cresco 54, Hampton-Dumont 20
Dallas Center-Grimes 18, Greene County 12
Decorah 7, Vinton-Shellsburg 6
Denison-Schleswig 20, Atlantic 17
Denver 31, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6
Des Moines, Lincoln 42, Ottumwa 7
Dike-New Hartford 58, Saydel 6
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66, Dunkerton 28
Eagle Grove 21, West Central Valley, Stuart 13
Earlham 32, Southwest Valley 14
East Buchanan, Winthrop 42, North Linn, Troy Mills 8
East Sac County 29, Red Oak 6
East Union, Afton 44, Murray 12
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21, Chariton 6
Eldon Cardinal 19, Winfield-Mount Union 18
Emmetsburg 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, Sidney 18
Fort Dodge 25, Mason City 12
Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, East Mills 6
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 24, Clear Lake 14
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47, West Monona, Onawa 14
Gilbert 31, Webster City 25
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, North Tama, Traer 0
Glidden-Ralston 74, West Harrison, Mondamin 34
Griswold 36, Riverside, Oakland 12
Grundy Center 57, Rockford 6
H-L-V, Victor 53, Seymour-Moulton Udell 0
Harris-Lake Park 49, St. Mary’s, Remsen 14
Hinton 53, Unity Christian, Orange City 0
Hudson 45, Colfax-Mingo 0
IKM-Manning 40, OA-BCIG 15
Indianola 57, Des Moines, Hoover 20
Iowa City, West 17, Cedar Falls 10
Iowa Valley, Marengo 60, Easton Valley 12
Kee, Lansing 42, Central City 0
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 35, Shenandoah 20
Lake Mills 31, Belmond-Klemme 21
LeMars 40, Spirit Lake 12
Lenox 50, Wayne, Corydon 14
Lewis Central 57, Sioux City, North 7
Linn-Mar, Marion 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 38
Lisbon 35, Starmont 0
Logan-Magnolia 38, Treynor 0
Lone Tree 30, Springville 12
Louisa-Muscatine 22, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Lynnville-Sully 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Madrid 35, Panorama, Panora 6
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 20, Westwood, Sloan 16
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 18, Durant-Bennett 11
Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 15, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 8
Marion 7, Central Clinton, DeWitt 0
Marshalltown 70, Waterloo, East 0
Mediapolis 21, Northeast, Goose Lake 14
Melcher-Dallas 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 30
Midland, Wyoming 58, WACO, Wayland 27
Missouri Valley 21, Guthrie Center/Adair-Casey 0
Mount Vernon 78, Camanche 0
Muscatine 27, Pleasant Valley 13
New Hampton 25, Forest City 0
New London 70, Danville 0
Newell-Fonda 35, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6
Newman Catholic, Mason City 51, West Fork, Sheffield 12
Newton 28, Des Moines, North 7
North Fayette Valley 34, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14
North Polk, Alleman 36, Grinnell 33
North Scott, Eldridge 28, Davenport, Central 7
Northwood-Kensett 34, Janesville 7
Norwalk 37, Knoxville 6
Oskaloosa 49, Fort Madison 0
PCM, Monroe 52, Albia 0
Pella 35, Bondurant Farrar 3
Pella Christian 72, Des Moines Christian 0
Pleasantville 33, Interstate 35,Truro 7
Postville 6, Edgewood-Colesburg 0, OT
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46, Clinton 42
Regina, Iowa City 48, Wapello 6
Ridge View 40, North Union 8
Roland-Story, Story City 21, C-M-B, Baxter 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
Sheldon 27, MOC-Floyd Valley 20
Sigourney-Keota 38, Highland, Riverside 8
Sioux City, East 60, Sioux City, West 18
Solon 42, Keokuk 0
South Central Calhoun 16, Southeast Valley 1
South Hamilton, Jewell 23, Manson Northwest Webster 16
South Hardin 38, East Marshall, LeGrand 19
South O’Brien, Paullina 25, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7
Southeast Polk 23, Des Moines, East 14
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 18, Martensdale-St. Marys 6
Spencer 14, Humboldt 7
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 65, Nodaway Valley 6
Stanton 52, Lamoni 18
Storm Lake 41, Algona 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 20
Twin Cedars, Bussey 54, Moravia 2
Underwood 28, Clarinda 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 42, Monticello 6
Urbandale 20, Johnston 16
Valley, West Des Moines 16, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 9
Van Meter 54, Ogden 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41, Alburnett 6
Washington 47, Mount Pleasant 12
Waterloo, West 38, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14
Waukee 34, Ankeny 31
Waukon 32, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7
Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Independence 0
West Bend-Mallard 48, Kingsley-Pierson 26
West Branch 35, Jesup 14
West Burlington/Notre Dame 20, Fairfield 13
West Delaware, Manchester 39, Assumption, Davenport 22
West Hancock, Britt 38, North Butler, Greene 6
West Liberty 21, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6
West Lyon, Inwood 48, Okoboji, Milford 0
West Sioux, Hawarden 38, Lawton-Bronson 0
Western Christian, Hull 48, Alta/Aurelia 21
Williamsburg 42, Anamosa 7
Wilton 42, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0
Woodward-Granger 56, Woodward Academy 0
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
AGWSR, Ackley vs. Riceville, ppd. to Sep 10.
Centerville vs. Clarke, Osceola, susp.
Mount Ayr vs. Central Decatur, Leon, susp.
Pekin vs. Montezuma, ppd.
Saint Ansgar vs. Nashua-Plainfield, ppd. to Sep 12.