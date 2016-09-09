Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Elliot Gebel runs down South Tama's quarterback for a sack Friday against South Tama at Comet Field.
North Butler against West Hancock in Green Friday night
Charles City against South Tama Friday at Comet Field.
Charles City against South Tama Friday at Comet Field.
North Butler junior RB/LB Brandon Trees stiff-arms his way past an Eagle defender in the Friday Night game in Greene. — Press photo by Andrew Larson
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 40, Tri-Center, Neola 0

ADM, Adel 17, Winterset 13

Akron-Westfield 24, Woodbury Central, Moville 0

Ames 30, Iowa City, City High 27, OT

Ankeny Centennial 54, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 28, West Marshall, State Center 6

Ar-We-Va, Westside 75, Charter Oak-Ute 33

Audubon 30, Coon Rapids-Bayard 20

B-G-M, Brooklyn 47, GMG, Garwin 0

Ballard 27, Perry 6

Bedford 18, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 0

Belle Plaine 82, Grand View Christian/ACA 19

Bellevue 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 7

Bishop Garrigan 32, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Boone 29, Iowa Falls-Alden 6

Boyden-Hull-RV 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 7

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 44, River Valley, Correctionville 8

Burlington 21, Davenport, West 19

CAM, Anita 66, Woodbine 12

Carlisle 55, Nevada 14

Carroll 21, Glenwood 12

Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Benton Community 14

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 0

Cedar Rapids, Washington 28, Bettendorf 27, OT

Center Point-Urbana 32, Maquoketa 7

Central Elkader 60, Tripoli 30

Central Lee, Donnellson 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 20

Central Lyon 34, Sioux Center 14

Charles City 28, South Tama County, Tama 27, OT

Cherokee, Washington 34, PAC-LM 6

Clarinda Academy 38, Essex 20

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Osage 8

Clarksville 28, West Central, Maynard 24

Clay Central-Everly 52, Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 18

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 13, Tipton 12

Clear Creek-Amana 24, Wahlert, Dubuque 14

Colo-NESCO 62, Meskwaki Settlement School 16

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 14, Oelwein 6

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 33

Crestwood, Cresco 54, Hampton-Dumont 20

Dallas Center-Grimes 18, Greene County 12

Decorah 7, Vinton-Shellsburg 6

Denison-Schleswig 20, Atlantic 17

Denver 31, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

Des Moines, Lincoln 42, Ottumwa 7

Dike-New Hartford 58, Saydel 6

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66, Dunkerton 28

Eagle Grove 21, West Central Valley, Stuart 13

Earlham 32, Southwest Valley 14

East Buchanan, Winthrop 42, North Linn, Troy Mills 8

East Sac County 29, Red Oak 6

East Union, Afton 44, Murray 12

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21, Chariton 6

Eldon Cardinal 19, Winfield-Mount Union 18

Emmetsburg 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, Sidney 18

Fort Dodge 25, Mason City 12

Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, East Mills 6

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 24, Clear Lake 14

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47, West Monona, Onawa 14

Gilbert 31, Webster City 25

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, North Tama, Traer 0

Glidden-Ralston 74, West Harrison, Mondamin 34

Griswold 36, Riverside, Oakland 12

Grundy Center 57, Rockford 6

H-L-V, Victor 53, Seymour-Moulton Udell 0

Harris-Lake Park 49, St. Mary’s, Remsen 14

Hinton 53, Unity Christian, Orange City 0

Hudson 45, Colfax-Mingo 0

IKM-Manning 40, OA-BCIG 15

Indianola 57, Des Moines, Hoover 20

Iowa City, West 17, Cedar Falls 10

Iowa Valley, Marengo 60, Easton Valley 12

Kee, Lansing 42, Central City 0

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 35, Shenandoah 20

Lake Mills 31, Belmond-Klemme 21

LeMars 40, Spirit Lake 12

Lenox 50, Wayne, Corydon 14

Lewis Central 57, Sioux City, North 7

Linn-Mar, Marion 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 38

Lisbon 35, Starmont 0

Logan-Magnolia 38, Treynor 0

Lone Tree 30, Springville 12

Louisa-Muscatine 22, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Lynnville-Sully 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Madrid 35, Panorama, Panora 6

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 20, Westwood, Sloan 16

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 18, Durant-Bennett 11

Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 15, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 8

Marion 7, Central Clinton, DeWitt 0

Marshalltown 70, Waterloo, East 0

Mediapolis 21, Northeast, Goose Lake 14

Melcher-Dallas 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 30

Midland, Wyoming 58, WACO, Wayland 27

Missouri Valley 21, Guthrie Center/Adair-Casey 0

Mount Vernon 78, Camanche 0

Muscatine 27, Pleasant Valley 13

New Hampton 25, Forest City 0

New London 70, Danville 0

Newell-Fonda 35, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6

Newman Catholic, Mason City 51, West Fork, Sheffield 12

Newton 28, Des Moines, North 7

North Fayette Valley 34, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14

North Polk, Alleman 36, Grinnell 33

North Scott, Eldridge 28, Davenport, Central 7

Northwood-Kensett 34, Janesville 7

Norwalk 37, Knoxville 6

Oskaloosa 49, Fort Madison 0

PCM, Monroe 52, Albia 0

Pella 35, Bondurant Farrar 3

Pella Christian 72, Des Moines Christian 0

Pleasantville 33, Interstate 35,Truro 7

Postville 6, Edgewood-Colesburg 0, OT

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46, Clinton 42

Regina, Iowa City 48, Wapello 6

Ridge View 40, North Union 8

Roland-Story, Story City 21, C-M-B, Baxter 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7

Sheldon 27, MOC-Floyd Valley 20

Sigourney-Keota 38, Highland, Riverside 8

Sioux City, East 60, Sioux City, West 18

Solon 42, Keokuk 0

South Central Calhoun 16, Southeast Valley 1

South Hamilton, Jewell 23, Manson Northwest Webster 16

South Hardin 38, East Marshall, LeGrand 19

South O’Brien, Paullina 25, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7

Southeast Polk 23, Des Moines, East 14

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 18, Martensdale-St. Marys 6

Spencer 14, Humboldt 7

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 65, Nodaway Valley 6

Stanton 52, Lamoni 18

Storm Lake 41, Algona 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 20

Twin Cedars, Bussey 54, Moravia 2

Underwood 28, Clarinda 0

Union Community, LaPorte City 42, Monticello 6

Urbandale 20, Johnston 16

Valley, West Des Moines 16, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 9

Van Meter 54, Ogden 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41, Alburnett 6

Washington 47, Mount Pleasant 12

Waterloo, West 38, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14

Waukee 34, Ankeny 31

Waukon 32, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7

Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Independence 0

West Bend-Mallard 48, Kingsley-Pierson 26

West Branch 35, Jesup 14

West Burlington/Notre Dame 20, Fairfield 13

West Delaware, Manchester 39, Assumption, Davenport 22

West Hancock, Britt 38, North Butler, Greene 6

West Liberty 21, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6

West Lyon, Inwood 48, Okoboji, Milford 0

West Sioux, Hawarden 38, Lawton-Bronson 0

Western Christian, Hull 48, Alta/Aurelia 21

Williamsburg 42, Anamosa 7

Wilton 42, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

Woodward-Granger 56, Woodward Academy 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

AGWSR, Ackley vs. Riceville, ppd. to Sep 10.

Centerville vs. Clarke, Osceola, susp.

Mount Ayr vs. Central Decatur, Leon, susp.

Pekin vs. Montezuma, ppd.

Saint Ansgar vs. Nashua-Plainfield, ppd. to Sep 12.

 

