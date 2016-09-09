Parking lot, stop signs under school district review

School Board members to host annual meeting

By Amie Johansen | amie@charlescitypress.com

Traffic surrounding the fifth through twelfth grade single campus has been a recent concern. Charles City School District administration has worked with the city of Charles City in an effort to lessen the congestion surrounding First Avenue and the entry to the middle school. City Administrator Steve Diers will attend the 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 meeting to discuss temporary and permanent stop signs along with parking restrictions on First Avenue and use of sidewalks.

Also concerning the recently completed middle school project will be a discussion of the east parking lot. Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox will give an explanation of how the east parking lot project will be paid. During Monday’s meeting a public hearing on the tentative plans, specifications and contract form for the east parking lot will be set.

“The east parking lot at the middle school is currently gravel and must be paved in the near future,” a tentative agenda item said. “The District has put a timeline to award the bid at the Monday, Sept. 26 meeting.” Already, SEH Yaggy has completed most of the work on the plans and specifications for this lot.

Appointments

Each year members of the Charles City School Board have an opportunity to restructure the chair positions of the board. This restructure is part of the School Board’s annual meeting and will be chaired by Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox. Currently Scott Dight is the School Board’s president and Jason Walker is acting vice president. A call for nominees will be given. Business Manager Terri O’Brien will give the oath of office.

School Board members will also have an option to restructure the various committees. Once appointments have been finalized, the newly appointed president and vice president will resume the regular meeting.

The School Board meeting will be held in the gather space of the eighth grade learning studio at 1200 1st Avenue.

