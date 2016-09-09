Storms push annual Gospel festival inside Friday

1 of 18

FRIDAY UPDATE: As the National Weather Service was announcing flash flood warnings across northeast Iowa, including Floyd County, on Friday afternoon, songs of praise flowed out of the Floyd Community Center. The Floyd Gospel Sing had moved inside because of the rain.

Depending on the weather, the annual Gospel music festival will move back outside on Saturday

PREVIOUS STORY: FLOYD GOSPEL SING 2016 | SEPT. 9-11 FLOYD COMMUNITY CENTER PARK

Reggie Saddler family joins annual Gospel festival

Family band joins Floyd Gospel Sing for Sept. 11 church concert

To the Press

The Reggie Saddler Family will be ministering through testimony and song Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10 at the 2016 Floyd Gospel Sing. On Sunday, Sept. 11 they will be in concert at the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Floyd at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge for the concert, but a freewill offering will be taken. For more information contact Pastor Paul and Dixie Phillips at 641-398-2865.

Reggie Saddler and his seven-piece band worked professionally with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Drifters, The Platters, and many others. He also performed at the Las Vegas Hilton with Don Rickles and Redd Foxx. Saddler was backed by Elvis Presley’s band director at the Las Vegas Hilton and worked with Dick Clark’s Rock-n- Roll Revival at Lake Tahoe, which featured Fats Domino, Chubby Checker, Rick Nelson, The Platters and numerous other groups.

His talent opened the door for him to work for the Walt Disney Corporation for ten years in Florida and California. Then in the late ‘70s Reggie Saddler was introduced to Jesus Christ while visiting Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, California, where Dr. E.V. Hill was pastor.

His life and music completely changed. Saddler quit performing rock-n- roll and began singing gospel music with his family. He’s never looked back. The Reggie Saddler Family features Reggie, his wife Bridgette and their daughter Ingra. The Saddlers travel fulltime preaching and singing. Thousands of souls have made professions of faith and trust in Jesus after hearing the Saddlers share the Good News in Mexico, Alaska, Haiti, the Virgin Islands, Canada, Scotland, South Africa, and throughout the United States.

The family has been special guests at the National Quartet Convention, Old Time Gospel Hour, Bill Gaither’s Homecoming Video Series, Dr. Charles Stanley’s In Touch Ministries, and Dr. David Jeremiah’s Turning Point.