Bearcats overpowered at home

GREENE — The Bearcats of North Butler fell short against the Eagles of West Hancock, 38-6, in a contest that was all but decided by halftime.

The Eagles scored four touchdowns in the first half of play, each followed by successful two-point conversions.

The Bearcats limited the Eagles to one touchdown in the second half.

Midway through the third quarter, North Butler junior linebacker Brandon Trees picked up a West Hancock fumble and raced 77 yards for a touchdown.

“I’m not saying you played a great second half of football, but you played much more competitive football in the second half,” head coach Travis Miller said to his players after the contest was over. “You just can’t have another first half like you did tonight.”

The loss moves North Butler to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in district A-3. The Bearcats next game is at undefeated St. Ansgar on Friday, Sept. 16.