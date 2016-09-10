Three-Minute Thrill

Comets pull out wild 28-27 overtime win over South Tama

By John Burbridge

sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Had the Comets’ wild 28-27 overtime win over South Tama turned out differently, you almost couldn’t blame them for putting an asterisk next to the score in their forthcoming yearbook.

But Charles City pulled out their first win of the season while opening District 3A-3 play and perhaps bailed out an officiating crew from incurring any further wrath from the hometown fans.

With regulation time running off and the score tied at 21-21, the Trojans set up for a 25-yard field goal for the win. It didn’t look good for the Comets as South Tama’s strong-legged placekicker Nathan Weiss was automatic all night with his PAT kicks, but penetration at the line enabled the Comets to block the kick.

After the ball bounded about 15 yards back, Charles City junior Theo Arndt retrieved the ball and raced into the end zone.

Comets Win!

Not so fast.

“I heard the whistle,” Charles City coach Darren Bohlen said of the literally “blown” call.

In high school and NFL football, blocked PAT kicks provoke immediate whistle play stoppage. Obviously, this wasn’t a PAT attempt, but in a case of an inadvertent whistle the officiating crew had no choice to announce the mistake to the crowd and nullify the touchdown.

Needless to note, emotions ran high along the Charles City sidelines and home-side bleachers.

“They were angry … we just got a winning touchdown taken away from us,” Bohlen said of players and coaching staff. “But we told our guys the game was still ours to win.”

In overtime, the Comets started their opening 10-yard field possession the same way they started the game — pounding the ball on the ground before short-yardage situation fullback Alex Koehler pounded it in from the 1 on third down.

Derek Milligan followed with the PAT kick — he was 4-of-4 on the night.

The Trojans wasted little time scoring on their subsequent OT possession as South Tama quarterback Clayton Rosenberger rolled out to his left and found Brady Fritz in the end zone on the first play.

But when the Trojans set up to tie it, the snap to holder Rosenberger rolled on the wet grass. Rosenberger tried to get control of the ball for a salvageable placement, but the ball was too slippery.

Instead, he rolled to his right — this is when they don’t blow whistles on botched PAT kicks — and tried to find find a fire-drill receiver in the end zone only to have his pass fall incomplete.

Comets win! This time for real.

“This is the most exciting game I’ve played in,” Comet two-way senior lineman AJ Maloy said. “I can’t really put words to how I’m feeling right now. It’s still sinking in.”

Coming into the game after smarting from two tough losses to New Hampton and Osage to start the season, the Comets didn’t actually play possessed but they were committed to maintain ball-control possession throughout the game while attacking on the ground.

On the Comets’ first drive of the game, they advanced from their own 37 to the South Tama 19 while eating up more than five minutes off the clock. Dylan Koresh compiled 42 yards on seven carries during the drive that was halted when Charles City came up short on a fourth-and-short snap.

On their next possession while capitalizing on a short-field opportunity, the Comets continued to pound the ball in-between the tackles with three consecutive runs to Koresh moving them 15 yards to the 22 before quarterback Drew Mitchell connected with Tre Walker for 12 yards to get them to the 10.

The next play, Jaden Foster scored on a sweep that — with Milligan’s PAT — put Charles City up 7-0 with 2:21 in the first quarter

The Trojans tied it early in the second half. Tanner Probasco, who is not only super quick but — with a low center of gravity — is tough to tackle, returned the second-half kickoff past midfield then later scored on a 1-yard run. The drive took a grand total of 36 seconds off the clock.

A fumble on Charles City’s ensuing possession gave the ball back to the Trojans on the Comets’ 12. Soon after, Rosenberger scored on a 2-yard run putting the Trojans up 14-7 with 8:03 left in the third.

The Comets responded with an 80-yard scoring drive. Koresh continued to be the workhorse, but now junior Tyreque Baker was starting to roll off chunks of yardage. Add a 30-yard pass play from Mitchell to Tre Walker, the Comets invaded the Red Zone before Mitchell’s sneak from the 1 helped tie the game with 46 seconds left in the third.

Charles City went up 21-14 with 7:00 left in regulation when Baker, behind an up-field block by Maloy, scored a 12-yard touchdown.

But the Trojans came right back when Rosenberger hit Nick Ryan in stride on a go route for a 50-yard touchdown to tie it with 6:45 left in regulation.

Still, the Comets looked in good shape. They moved the ball effectively down field into Trojan territory before being faced with a fourth-and-six call at the 35. Mitchell tried to hit Arndt in the flat only to have Probasco intercept it before being forced out of bounds at the 30.

A unsportsmanlike penalty was issued to Charles City’s bench due to an adamant protest about no flag on a perceived holding penalty. That moved the Trojans to the 15.

Charles City appeared to stop the Trojan on third down inside the 10, but a facemask penalty made it first-and-goal. Defeat seemed inevitable for the Comets when the Trojans advanced to the 2, but Charles City forced a fumble and recovered it at the 1.

South Tama used its remaining timeouts to force Charles City to punt out of its end zone. When the snap hit a Comet player late entering the play to fill the 11th spot, South Tama had the ball again inside the 10 yard line before the eventful field goal attempt.

“The last three minutes of this game was just crazy,” Bohlen said. “Our kids just came through. We were coming off two heart-breaking losses, but we had a great week of practice. Our blocking has really picked up … the guys have really picked up on the concepts and better know their roles.”

In the previous losses, Charles City attacked primarily through the air while amassing 480 passing yards through two games — incidentally, the Comets were among the state leaders in that category.

“With our lack of numbers, we went with spreading it out,” Maloy said. “For this game, we decided to use our power more and pound the ball like we know we can.

“This gives us more confidence. Now you’ve got to look for the run as well as the pass.”

Charles City 28, South Tama 27 (OT)

Scoring By Quarters W/OT

South Tama 0 0 14 7 6 — 27

Charles City 7 0 7 7 7 — 28

Scoring Summary

CC — Jaden Foster 10 run (Derek Milligan kick) 7-0, 6:51 1st

ST — Tanner Probasco 1 run (Nathan Weiss kick) 7-7, 11:24 3rd

ST — Clayton Rosenberger 2 run (Weiss kick) 14-7, 8:03 3rd

CC — Drew Mitchell 1 run (Milligan kick) 14-14, :46, 3rd

CC — Tyreque Baker 12 run (Milligan kick) 21-14, 7:00, 4th

ST — Nick Ryan 50 pass from Rosenberger (Weiss kick) 21-21, 6:45 4th

CC — Alex Koehler 1 run (Milligan kick), 28-21, OT

ST — Brady Fritz 10 pass from Rosenberger (PAT failed) 28-27, OT