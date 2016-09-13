Charles City, Marble Rock firefighters take on training

Fighting flames with fog at the office

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Job training looks a little different when there’s an estimated 20 feet of flames in the parking lot.

That doesn’t faze the 25 firefighters from Charles City and Marble Rock, who practiced water application Monday evening under the direction of training officer Marty Parcher. While the departments train once a month, they cover this method of fire control about once a year, Parcher said.

“It’s really cool,” he added.

