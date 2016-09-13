Charles City, Marble Rock firefighters take on training

Fighting flames with fog at the office

Training officer Marty Parcher steps away after lighting the practice blaze. Press photos by Kate Hayden
Firefighters rotated positions during training, each learning how to put out a burning propane tank set up in front of the Charles City Fire Department on Monday.
Firefighters fight to minimize the blaze, reach through the flames and turn off the tank during practice.
Charles City and Marble Rock firefighters advance on a blaze during training Monday evening under the direction of training officer Marty Parcher. Firefighters trained with one team approaching the flame from the center, and two teams a step behind on either side, providing a second wall of spray.
Groups of firefighters attack the blaze, which reached heights above the fire station, with three hoses as they practiced fire control through a fog spray. The training took place out front of the Charles City Fire Station as customers at Dairy Queen across the street peeked through the windows or watched from the parking lot.

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Job training looks a little different when there’s an estimated 20 feet of flames in the parking lot.

That doesn’t faze the 25 firefighters from Charles City and Marble Rock, who practiced water application Monday evening under the direction of training officer Marty Parcher. While the departments train once a month, they cover this method of fire control about once a year, Parcher said.

“It’s really cool,” he added.

