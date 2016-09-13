MVP for Hire

Charles City native Lowen Reams leads ‘Jethro’s’ to softball national championship

By John Burbridge

If you look “ringer” up in the dictionary, you might see a picture of Lowen Reams.

The Charles City native who recently moved to Norwalk makes occasional returns to his hometown, especially when there is bean bag tournament prize money to be won.

Reams also is a pretty good softball player. The Pub men’s team has recruited him as its ace outfielder for Charles City Adult Slowpitch League play.

A team based out of Des Moines — Jethro’s/Iconic Apparel — also recruited Reams, and the choice proved beneficial.

At the ASA/USA Softball Men’s D Northern National Championships held at Bill McKinney’s Sports Complex, Sept. 1 in St. Joseph’s, Missouri, Reams helped Jethro’s go undefeated (6-0) after defeating the Versatile Roofing Fanatics 19-9 in the championship game.

Reams played centerfield for the champions and hit .845 (22 of 26) for the tournament.

Still, when he was named Tournament MVP, Reams said he was surprised.

“I knew I had a good tournament, but other people played well, too,” he said. “I didn’t expect it.”

Reams has been playing slowpitch softball for a decade. This was his first tournament with Jethro’s.

“I knew a guy on the team, and he asked me to play with them,” Reams said.

Reams considers himself a singles and doubles hitter. He may not go for home runs, but he has been known to take some away no matter how high the outfield fence is.

“You need base-hitters in softball,” Reams said. “A lot of leagues and tournaments have home-run limits.”

Such is the case with the Charles City league. Reams’s Pub team lost to defending champs DeRailed in the championship game on a “walk-off” home run — hit by The Pub.

When a club reaches a home-run limit, any further balls hit over the fence during the game are automatic outs.

When you keep it in the park and hit .845 like Reams did, you’re anything but an automatic out.