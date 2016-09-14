How about dinner and a view?

Insurance business, pizza place seek aid for improvement projects

By Chris Baldus | cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

A pair of projects to improve buildings in and on the edge of downtown Charles City are seeking funding aid through the Community Revitalization Facade Improvement Grant Program.

Stacie Ackerson of Shankland Insurance has been fixing up a historic Charley Western Railroad building. She plans to move her business into the building by November.

Ackerson is requesting $6,117 to go toward an estimated $12,235 in improvements that include replacing brick that doesn’t match the rest of the building, building a balcony for north side apartments, adding awnings to windows and putting up signage for the insurance business.

Joel Biggerstaff of Cedar River Pizza Company plans to make improvements to the building at 105 N. Main St. that would lead first to review view outdoor dining and then room for inside dining. The business offers only take-out pizza at the moment.

The inside dining plans are not part of his request to the facade program.

He is asking for $7,639.98 from the program to go toward $15,279.97 in improvements. His plans include restoration of a picture window on the west side of the building, addition of a glass garage door “to enhance and capture a river view for dining, addition of a commercial door customer entrance, painting the exterior and south side building signage.

The requests were forwarded to the Charles City Council by the Facade Grant Program Committee for final approval. Both projects are expected to be on next Monday’s council meeting agenda.

-20160913-