Three C Bistro to close this week

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Three C Bistro on Hildreth Street will be permanently closing the doors at the end of this week, owner James Cavanaugh told the Press.

The closure comes from a combination of things, Cavanaugh said, including a quiet summer for the business and a desire to spend more time with his family.

Three C Bistro opened in January 2010, after Cavanaugh had spent nine years working with the chain restaurant Applebee’s, including three years as a restauarant manager, and some time at an independent Italian restaurant as the sous chef.

“(Three C Bistro) had kind of a little bit of everything, we did really well with our pastas and seafood,” Cavanaugh said.

The restaurant was also known for their Friday featured menus. Three C Bistro will be open this week during normal hours until Saturday at 9 p.m., inventory permitting, Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh will still be taking part as chef in this year’s first Farm to Fork dinner, hosted at the pedestrian bridge by the Floyd County Local Foods committee.

“I am going to finish all of my commitments,” Cavanaugh said. “Thank you to all of our loyal customers.”

-20160915-