IC School enjoys first-ever Grandparents’ Day

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

There’s nothing like a nice hug from Grandma or Grandpa to brighten a morning –– and at Immaculate Conception Elementary School’s first Grandparents’ Day event, grandparents and cookies made the day a bright one as kids showed off their school and classrooms.

About 100 grandparents took part in the Mass and classroom tours, Principal Lynette Hackett said.

The day was organized by fourth- and fifth-grade teacher Cari Barry, who enlisted her students’ help in planning the Mass and the entire fourth, fifth and sixth grade in making the cookies that greeted grandparents and students after the walk back from Immaculate Conception.

All of the students from kindergarten up had a chance to show off their classroom and introduce their teacher to family members, Hackett said, adding that family members can plan on a second Grandparent’s Day next school year.

“It was a wonderful event,” she added.

