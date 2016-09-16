Public hearing set on Simply Essentials zoning request

Poultry plant requests special use of former White Farm property

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

A public hearing is set for the Charles City Board of Adjustments to review a Simply Essentials request, asking the city to allow special use at the former White Farm property west of E Street, currently in an M-2 zone. The hearing will be held Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. in the City Hall council chambers.

The request has been part of the incoming poultry company’s plan all along as they updated the existing poultry plant on Main Street, Simply Essentials CEO Dennis Krause said.

The property will be a stopping point for transportation trucks between the bird producers and the final plant, and will be climate-controlled –– heated in the winter, and misted in the summer –– to keep the live birds comfortable before they are transported down the street to the main plant, where the birds will be ‘put to sleep’ by carbon dioxide gas and terminated.

An estimated 5,500 birds can fit on each transportation truck, Krause said.

“It’s being constructed to hold five (truck) bays at any one time, but it’s unlikely you’d have it full at one time. We have birds sent to the plant every 40 minutes or so,” Krause said. “It’s certainly not a new twist to the project.”

A public hearing is required since the property has never had this type of use before, Charles City Engineer John Fallis said. The land is currently classified as an M-2 Industrial property.

“It’s a special use according to (Charles City’s) zoning ordinance,” Fallis said.

Simply Essentials told the city that a climate-controlled ‘transfer’ facility will keep the stress levels down in birds, continuing as the birds are transported to the main plant, Fallis said.

“They put them to sleep to prepare for slaughtering. That keeps the stress level down and increases the flavor of meat,” Fallis said. “It creates a better end product.”

Those in favor or opposed to the request are asked to attend or submit comments in writing to City Clerk Trudy O’Donnell prior to the hearing.

-20160916-