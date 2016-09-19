Finding family after abuse

BACA bikers make their mark to end child abuse

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

When bikers commit to Jonathan Taylor’s motorcycle family, they really commit to the safety and growth of the kids they serve.

Taylor is a member of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), a national organization founded in 1995 with a mission to create a safety network for children who have been traumatized or abused.

“It’s a very big commitment and 100 percent voluntary, not for profit,” Taylor said. “Our service, our presence is 100 percent free to the families.”

Taylor is a member of the Iowa River Chapter, which has been serving Floyd County since 2015. The chapter connects with families by working with state and local agencies, asking caseworkers to look through their files and see if there is a child under 18 who could benefit from the support system BACA offers.

“We’re not going to solicit the families,” Taylor said. “It’s a very extensive process for the child to be involved. We don’t want to deter any child’s growth, and we’re not vigilantes. We’re not babysitters. Our main focus is the child and that child’s fear.”

Chapter members have worked with about five cases in Floyd County, County Attorney Rachel Ginbey said. Her office provides contact information to child victims or witnesses and their families, but otherwise does not coordinate with BACA, she added.

“I do think the children who opt (in), they seem to be much more confident and have a bigger support network,” Ginbey said. “It does seem to give them a sense of confidence and safety.”

Children who choose to opt in to BACA receive one initiation “group ride”, where as many BACA members as possible ride to the child’s home or another safe location and present the child with a group patch. From there, the organization assigns members as primary and secondary contacts, who have both been through an extensive vetting period by the chapter board, Taylor said –– from a year and a half to two years, including background checks, chapter board interviews and time logged as a “supporter”.

“We don’t want to be used as a means of access. We know the people that are with us are able to carry this burden,” Taylor said.

Through the two contacts, the group will work with the child until “that child presents in a way that the child is not fearful anymore,” Taylor said.

“That child had no say in what happened, so what we do is give that child control over that aspect of the relationship,” Taylor said. “They pick out their nickname, control where we meet. Some kids like fistbumps, some kids like hugs….we just show a strong support system to that child until that child doesn’t present fearfully anymore.”

That may take until the end of courtroom proceedings, or it may take much longer –– it’s entirely individual-driven, Taylor said.

“Every instance is the worst-case scenario for that individual. Some kids come out of their shell pretty quick, some it takes a while,” he said. “We go and lend them our support and our brotherhood. By doing so, they’re able to feel empowered and find ways to deal with what’s happened to them in a productive manner. We try to break that abuse (cycle) and get these kids their own power to overcome.”

To join, bikers can find the nearest meeting or contact through www.bacaworld.org.

-20160919-