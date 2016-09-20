Prepping the classics for winter wear

Keep cars in top condition for storage with winter care tips

By Amie Johansen | editor@charlescitypress.com

The passion for driving or riding recreational vehicles is stronger in the midwest than in other locations around the United States, Lloyd Pierson, owner of Classic Cars by Lloyd, said.

“You talk to people in Texas…they’re not as passionate about riding,” he said.

According to Pierson, the passion stems from the limited driving season.

“These cars have to be put away,” he said indicating his showroom full of classic hot rods.

As fall and winter loom closer, the time to put away head-turning-cars draws near. In order to get the most out of the classic car driving season, Pierson recommends putting the cars away properly.

“First thing you want to do is change the car’s oil and filter,” he said. “Use a good conventional oil.”

Pierson explained by doing this, come the following spring, the car will have a fresh start.

When changing the oil, check all of the fluids in the car.

“Check the antifreeze level. Antifreeze should be between 34 to 40 below zero,” Pierson said. “It’s not a bad idea to have the coolant flushed. The gas tank should be full, along with all the fluids.”

Besides changing, flushing and topping off the fluids, Pierson recommends adding a fluid: Sta-bil 360.

“I recommend ‘Sta-bil 360,’ it costs a little more, add it to the gas tank before or as you fill up and run (the car) for 10 minutes,” Pierson said.

He advises using a specific type of gas.

“Shy away from ethanol blend fuel,” Pierson said. “Especially with older cars, use a non-alcohol or a non-ethanol based fuel.”

A car’s battery also deserves some extra attention.

“If you’re not putting it in a heated garage, take out the battery, put it on a tender,” Pierson said.

A battery tender will act as a slow charge, keeping the battery from draining, Pierson said.

“Buy a good quality maintainer, or tender, it will probably double the life of the battery,” he said. Pierson justified the price of a $50 maintainer, or tender, by comparing it to the cost of replacing a good battery at $100 to $150.

Pierson warns that despite going unused, tires can become worn while sitting in storage. The best way to keep tires in top driving condition is to keep the car from resting on them.

“Put the car up on jack stands, tires can develop flat spots,” he said. “If you don’t do that make sure tires are pumped up to manufacturing standards.”

If not properly cared for, tires can crack and split.

“Use an Armor All, a tire dressing,” Pierson said. “There are different kinds, water base or solvent base…solvent will last longer (if applied when the car is dry).”

Once the mechanics have been prepared for a long winter’s nap, special care should be given to the interior and bodywork of the vehicle.

“Prior to putting the car away, the car should be washed and waxed,” he said.

According to Pierson, many use WD-40 as a type of polish but instead of keeping the car clean, the sticky solution attractions dust, dirt and grime. Instead, Pierson believes the best protection is to thoroughly hand wash and wax the vehicle.

Protecting the interior from mice is something classic car owners should consider.

“Some people will put mothballs to deter rodents, definitely don’t put out bait,” Pierson said.

Bait will attract the mice and won’t necessarily kill them before they have had a chance to destroy interior upholstery.

“Make sure the interior is vacuumed, no food for bugs and rodents,” he said.

While mothballs work, there is an alternative that keeps mice at bay but has a more pleasing scent to people.

“Use dryer sheets,” Pierson said. “Some people get crazy as to stuff steel wool into exhaust pipe.”

Lastly, Pierson advises people to lube the locks, close the windows and cover the vehicle with a good quality tarp.

