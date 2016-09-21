Big pitches made to students at Partner Palooza

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Croell Inc. wants a new app to become a one-stop shop for contractors and homeowners to calculate measurements and make supply estimates that will ultimately affect the cost of a remodel or construction project.

Comprehensive Systems sees a high turnover rate in employees, despite the high level of regulation and training they put into new hires. They want to identify patterns reoccurring in their workforce, address work ethic and ultimately improve workplace loyalty to retain new hires.

The Charles City Area Development Corporation wants a new website that will engage potential businesses looking to locate in the area, but will remain user-friendly to the staff maintaining it’s content.

And then there’s the high school students of Osage, New Hampton and Charles City, who have their own projects to pitch: finding more unique ways of receiving physical education credits outside the classroom, a community study researching opportunities available to each age demographic.

Also pitched: a marketing project for Iowa BIG North, led by Iowa BIG North students.

Tuesday’s Partner-Palooza brainstorming session at the former Charles City Middle School gave high school students a final chance to hear pitches from the businesses that have identified a problem want a fresh set of eyes to focus on. After students accept the pitches next Tuesday, the projects will officially kick off.

New Hampton students had a big cross-district pitch to make: an opportunity for engineering-minded students to sink their teeth into the process of a school district building project.

“All three of our schools have future building projects that we want our students to be involved with, across district lines,” Mike Kuennen, strategic director of community partnerships, said. “We have students telling us they want to be engineers, so they’re involved with customer discovery, they’re going to be involved in all aspects of engineering at some point throughout these projects.”

It’s involvement that ties the students to a real world project, Kuennen added.

“They’re doing surveys, they’re attending informational meetings that architects and school board members are putting on, they’re giving presentations about their ideas, what they would like that structure to look like, they’re attending board meetings to answer questions,” he said. “They’re going to be engaged for as long as that project goes in, which is typically going to outlast their high school career.”

Each project has to have two students committed to take off the ground, Charles City head teacher Donna Forsyth said, but Iowa BIG is encouraging students from across the district lines to come together — although physical proximity won’t always be necessary.

“Comp Systems has sites in all three communities, so it would be great if kids from all those districts (joined)”, Forsyth said. “They’re working in their home area as often as they can but they’re still coming together maybe every couple of weeks, every three weeks, and then we’ll have Skyping available, and Google Docs available … our system that we use allows for constant, open communication as well.”

“It’s more real-world,” Forsyth added.

As well as the student engineering project, some students are pitching “Small-town struggles,” a project providing more and consistent programming opportunities for different age groups throughout the year.

“They want to investigate what current opportunities are in the community, what’s missing to draw people and spend time developing that age group,” Forsyth said.

“Marketing Iowa BIG North” became a pitch after Iowa BIG students realized their classmates at local high schools didn’t know what the program was or how to be involved. “It’s a brand new program, so we want the students to know, we want the parents and community to know, and we want our community partners to know,” Forsyth said.

“Exercise your Way” is another student pitch for students –– an initiative searching for a more unique way to fulfill school physical education credits while meeting state standards.

“They’re looking at going at the state level and proposing things,” Forsyth said.

It’s a broad spectrum of opportunities — and students have a week to pick their passions.

“We’re ready to roll,” Forsyth said. “We’re just so excited to get started on these real projects … it’s go time.”

-20160921-