Cedar likely to rise above major flood stage

Staff Report

UPDATE: Wednesday, 1:27 p.m.: The impacts of Cedar River flooding at various levels in Charles City is documented on the National Weather Service, La Crosse office, website.

The river was at 5.32 feet as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is what the NWS says to expect:

12 feet — The intersection of Riverside and Illinois Streets may be flooded.

15 feet — Leland Avenue floods, and flooding on Park Drive is likely.

17 feet— Residences south of Riverside may be flooded.

18 feet— 4th and South Grand Streets begin flooding.

19 — Brackett Street and Riverside at North Johnson are flooded. Also the Lions Field cottages are threatened.

19.5 feet — Riverside Drive at Iowa and Joslin Streets floods. Also Chautauqua Avenue floods and sandbagging is required.

20 — Clark Street at Leland floods and Court Street at Illinois floods.

21.5 — Clark street at Brantingham floods and the Chautauqua Avenue lift station wet well requires sandbagging.

UPDATE, Wednesday at 1:05 p.m.: The Cedar River in Charles City is now forecast to crest at 20.7 feet by 1 p.m. Friday. That’s 7.3 feet above flood stage. Since the year 2000, the Cedar River has crested above 20 feet three times: once in 2004 (20.33) and twice in 2008 (20.12 and 25.33).

Tuesday evening: It’s been three years since the Cedar River in Charles City climbed above major flood stage, which is 18 feet.

The time apparently has come.

The Cedar River is forecast to crest at 18.7 feet by 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The last time it breached 18 feet was in 2013, when it crested at 19.52. The rise is expected to begin this evening after the river actually drops to 4.7 feet. Behind the flood threat are two rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain expected to pass through Wednesday and Thursday. The storms likely will stretch from Waterloo, Iowa, to north of the Twin Cities. Hail and damaging winds are possible, according to the National weather Service.

Charles City could receive between 1 to three inches of rain. Some places could get more than seven inches of rain.

Given how wet soils remain, flash flooding could develop quickly.

Historic Cedar River Crests

1. 25.33 ft on June 9, 2008 2. 22.81 ft on July 21, 1999 3. 21.64 ft on March 2, 1965

Recent Crests

1. 16.82 ft on June 20, 2014 2. 19.52 ft on May 21, 2013 3. 15.41 ft on May 24, 2011

Source: National Weather Service

