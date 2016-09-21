Thursday, Sept. 22 is Fall Prevention Awareness Day

Floyd County Medical Center

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 300,000 older people (age 65 and older) are hospitalized for hip fractures every year. 95% of these hip fractures are caused by falling. As we age, our chances of falling increase; and if we’ve fallen once, we are twice as likely to fall again!

Not all falls are equal. In fact, many falls do not cause injury. However, one out of five falls will cause serious injury including broken bones or a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

According to the CDC, the following risk factors contribute to falling: increased age, muscle weakness, vitamin D deficiency, difficulties with balance, medications, vision problems, foot pain or improper footwear, and home hazards.

The good news is that falls can be prevented.

Follow these tips from the CDC and Mayo Clinic to help reduce your risk for falling:

• Visit with your healthcare provider to evaluate your risk for falling. He/ she will review your medications. He/she may also decide that a vitamin D supplement with calcium would be beneficial.

• Get screened for osteoporosis.

• Exercise to strengthen your legs and improve your overall balance. If you have a fear of falling, a customized exercise program with a physical therapist may be an option.

• Wear properly fitted shoes with nonskid soles.

• See an eye doctor at least once a year and update your eyeglasses if necessary.

• Make your home safe.

Remove clutter and objects that may cause you to trip. Add grab bars inside and outside your bathtub/ shower and near the toilet.

Make sure your stairs have railings. Ensure there is plenty of light in your home by adding bulbs or increasing the brightness of existing bulbs.

For more information regarding fall prevention go to www.cdc.gov and www.

mayoclinic.org.

By Amanda Andrews, RN