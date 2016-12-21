Hospitalized crash victims in good to fair condition

Charles City firefighters force open a door to Heather Meyer’s GMC Denali after a head-on crash on Hwy. 18 on the east side of Charles City. — Press photo by Chris Baldus

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Three of the four people injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night are in good to fair condition, according to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

The fourth, Miley Schmitz, 10, of Ionia has been released from the Floyd County Medical Center.

At the Mayo Clinic, Heather Meyer, 52, of Bassett was listed in good condition. Ionia residents Anthony Schmitz, 44, was in fair condition and Mary Jane Schmitz, 11, is still at the Mayo Clinic.

The collision occurred on Highway 18, on the east side of Charles City. There were no fatalities.

Meyer was driving her GMC Denali eastbound on the way out of Charles City while a Buick Terraza minivan driven by Anthony Schmitz, with the two girls as passengers, was traveling west into town. The vehicles collided at close to highway speeds.

Meyer, Anthony and Mary Jane Schmitz were all critically injured and flown to the Mayo Clinic.

The Charles City Police Department appreciates the efforts of people who stopped and helped crash victims, Police Chief Hugh Anderson said.

“One of the injured children was out of the vehicle and a lady just stopped … took her into her vehicle to keep her warm and safe until the EMS could arrive,” Anderson said. “It was obviously a chilly night. Another (person) stood outside the car and talked to somebody until we could extricate her from the vehicle.”

Many civilians stopped and assisted the wounded. Two witnesses involved were people that stopped and helped.

CRASH, turn to page 2

At least six to eight people were there helping by the time Iowa State Patrol Trooper Brian Sinnwell arrived at the scene to help.

“That helps us out a lot. When we’re running around on a scene like that it takes up our manpower very very quickly,” Anderson said. “Very thankful to the citizens that did help.”

No one who stopped got in the way of the police or rescue workers. Several people stopped and waited from the accident to clear and offered their assistance.

“Great community, great help from the citizens,” Anderson said.

The collision blocked a state highway, but was assisted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s department and Iowa State Patrol.

“We work very well together. It just shows that it was seamless. We didn’t have to ask for it, they came and just asked, ‘where do you want us?’. Very good teamwork,” Anderson said.

The accident didn’t appear to be weather related, Anderson said.

20161222