Unggoy Broadband bowler rolls sixth ‘300’ game, his team’s third of the season

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — Aaron Garden rolled his sixth “300” perfect game of his career during Hawkeye League action last Thursday (Dec. 15) at Comet Bowl.

It was the second perfect game Garden bowled this season in the league while rolling for Unggoy Broadband. The first one came on Sept. 8

For Unggoy Broadband, it’s the third 300 game bowled this season. On Nov. 10, Garden’s left-handed teammate Matt Weir bowled a 300 game.

Though three perfect games are a lot for any team at the not-even-halfway-point of the season, they don’t mean the defending Hawkeye League and City champions are running away from rest of the highly competitive field. Unggoy Broadband is currently in fifth place with Cambrex 16.5 points ahead in first.

Though he got high-game honors last week, right-handed Garden’s 737 series was bested by Chris Shannon — another multiple 300 shooter — who fired a 767.

Weir’s 784 series, which was capped by his 300, remains the league and “house” high for the 2016-17 bowling season.