Rockford’s McGregor signs with Columbia College

By John Burbridge

sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — As cruel as it may sound, one’s worth is often linked to someone else’s needs.

Columbia (Mo.) College women’s head basketball coach Jessica Keller was in need to fill a post position due to a forthcoming graduation, and she saw that Rockford senior Madison McGregor was worth an offseason recruiting trip to North Iowa.

“She is what we need,” Keller said of McGregor. “I see her contributing for us right away. She’s not only going to solidify us in the post with her defense and scoring, but she runs the floor real well.

“We’re going to lose some players, but Madison should fill in nicely for us.”

On Tuesday, McGregor signed her letter of intent to play for the Cougars — a NAIA program — in front of a large group of fellow students and supporters in Rockford’s gym.

“I actually made my decision back in October,” McGregor said, “but I’m excited that I’m finally making it official.”

Earlier this year, McGregor’s teammate Emma Staudt signed her letter of intent to play for Division 1 Winthrop University.

Though both play for an undefeated and state-ranked Lady Warriors basketball team, what got McGregor and Staudt noticed was their summer AAU play with the North Iowa Fire.

“A lot of our (Rockford) players are on that team,” McGregor said.

McGregor will be going to a successful program as the Cougars are 10-1 as of Tuesday of this week. The Lady Warriors are also playing fairly well as they recently improved to 8-0 with a one-sided win over Saint Ansgar on Tuesday.

But it isn’t like they haven’t been here before.

“We started last year winning our first seven games,” McGregor said.

The team suffered a major blow when it came back from the break last year as McGregor tore her anterior cruciate ligament in her knee, which eventually scrapped her season.

“At first, we thought it was just sprained,” McGregor said. “Then we got an MRI and found out about the tear.”

After surgery last March, McGregor endured a difficult rehabilitation process.

“Some days were tough to get through,” McGregor said.

McGregor has recovered enough to average 12.4 points per game and lead the Lady Warriors in assists, blocks and offensive rebounds.

“I feel like I’m 100 percent,” she said.