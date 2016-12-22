Comets win 4 of 7 wrestled bouts against Mohawks

Staff Report

MASON CITY — Those keeping score of the matches that were actually determined on the mat would have found that the Charles City Comets won four of seven bouts during their away dual meet against the Mason City Mohawks.

And with three of those victories being falls, the score from those seven matches alone would have put the Comets up 21-12.

But Charles City gave up six open-weight forfeits which resulted in a wide-margin 48-27 victory for Mason City.

Two of the Comets’ falls were earned by senior state-qualifiers Nate Lasher and AJ Maloy.

In the 132-pound bout, Lasher took down Mohawk Caden Koerber in the first period and got the pin 1:15 into the match.

Maloy had to work a little longer for his fall victory against Logan Davis in the 220-pound bout.

After a scoreless first period, Maloy escaped from the bottom position and soon took a 3-0 lead with a takedown. Davis managed to record an escape himself, but Maloy took him down again and got the fall 3:40 into the match.

Charles City sophomore Dylan Koresh was able to pin Marcos Cervantez 1:41 into their 145-pound bout for what would be the Comets’ final victory of the evening.

Senior Luke Hillegas continues to have success in his first season as the Comets’ No. 1 heavyweight as he earned a 7-5 decision over Troy Monahan. Hillegas scored six of his points on three takedowns. Four escapes and a penalty point accounted for Monahan’s scoring.

Two Comet freshmen lost close decisions after taking leads early in the third period.

Charles City 126-pounder Carter Proffitt and Mason City’s Colby Schriever battled to a scoreless tie after two periods before Proffitt got on the board with an escape in the third. Schriever eventually scored a takedown which proved to be the match winner in a 2-1 decision.

In the final wrestled match of the night, Charles City’s 170-pounder Jack Sindlinger took a 2-1 lead against Evan Craw after the wrestlers started the third period from the neutral position. With less than a minute remaining in regulation, Craw was able to score a reversal and was awarded a penalty point to earn the 4-2 decision.

Due to the holiday break, the Comets won’t be back in action until Jan. 5 when they host Oelwein.

MASON CITY(MACI) 48,

CHARLES CITY (CHCI) 27

195: Isaac Bartel (MACI) over Sam Niichel (CHCI) (Fall 0:49) 220: Aaron Maloy (CHCI) over Logan Davis (MACI) (Fall 3:40) 285: Luke Hillegas (CHCI) over Troy Monahan (MACI) (Dec 7-5) 106: Connor Wiemann (MACI) over (CHCI) (For.) 113: Cullan Schriever (MACI) over (CHCI) (For.) 120: Zach Percy (MACI) over (CHCI) (For.) 126: Colby Schriever (MACI) over Carter Proffitt (CHCI) (Dec 2-1) 132: Nate Lasher (CHCI) over Caden Koerber (MACI) (Fall 1:15) 138: Shau Landt (CHCI) over (MACI) (For.) 145: Dylan Koresh (CHCI) over Marcos Cervantez (MACI) (Fall 1:41) 152: Luke Deinhart (MACI) over (CHCI) (For.) 160: KJ Barkema (MACI) over (CHCI) (For.) 170: Evan Craw (MACI) over Jack Sindlinger (CHCI) (Dec 4-2) 182: Carter Roberts (MACI) over (CHCI) (For.)