Charles City student inspires neighbors with Wedgewood Challenge

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Charles City 8th grader Sadie Gebel issued a challenge for her neighbors last Saturday: How many donations could the good residents of the Wedgewood neighborhood collect for Messiahs Food Pantry?

In a span of four days, her neighbors responded: $500.

It was a sounding wave of support for Gebel’s challenge, which grew out of a Thanksgiving conversation with her family on ways to volunteer.

“It was the first thing that came to our mind when it came to giving,” Gebel said.

Gebel had volunteered at Messiahs previously, and was searching for new ways to volunteer as part of earning Silver Cord hours. The Silver Cord program at Charles City High School recognizes students on graduation day for their volunteerism in the community.

Gebel decided her efforts would make a bigger impact if she could encourage others to join her in a donation drive.

Gebel passed out Christmas greetings to 37 houses in her neighborhood, letting residents know she was collecting donations and inviting them to take part of the “Wedgewood Challenge.” Some of her neighbors had already donated independently to Messiahs.

“I didn’t think we’d get that many participants,” she said.

The challenge was well-received among her neighbors, sending texts to Gebel’s parents telling them how much they liked the idea.

It’s only the first year of Gebel’s challenge, but she intends to carry it out earlier next year, and hopes to see it spread to other neighborhoods in Charles City.

“We thought that if we did our neighborhood, (others) would see it and it would spread to their neighborhoods,” Gebel said.

That $500 from the Wedgewood Challenge will buy the food pantry about 145 pounds of food at 29 cents a pound, the Rev. Debra Lincoln at Messiahs said.

“It makes me feel really good that I gave back. I’m hoping everyone has as great of a Christmas as I will,” Gebel said.

