Mentally ill caught in Iowa’s jail system

County staff on the front line of mental health disorder treatment

This story is part of a four-part series investigating mental health crises in Iowa county jails. Read the full DRI report, Disability Rights Iowa: In Jail and Out of Options. For the next story, pick up the Charles City Press on Jan. 3.

Each day when Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies arrive at work, they know they could be called to intervene during a person’s lowest moments.

“We deal with people and mental health in crisis situations, and it gets to a crisis situation –– we’re kind of the last resort. We’re the ones they call,” said Floyd County Chief Deputy Jeff Crooks, who is also the sheriff-elect.

Mental health disorders, and how they are treated, have filled state and national headlines and political discussions in recent years –– but that hasn’t changed daily life for law enforcement and patients moving through the Floyd County Jail and court system.

“You’re looking at 25 percent of the inmates that come in here have some type of mental health issue, and a lot of them do have medications when they come in here,” Crooks said. “We’re averaging 16 inmates per day, and we’ve been as high as 21. You’re looking at four to five people at this current time that have dealt with mental health issues.”

Those issues can include anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorders –– “Bipolar is probably the big one that we deal with in Floyd County,” Crooks said.

A December 2016 report released by Disability Rights Iowa (DRI) reported approximately 49 percent of the more than 4,000 individuals residing in Iowa’s 97 county jails have a mental illness, leaving those jails responsible for the mental health medical care of their inmates.

Nationally, DRI reported, “60 percent of individuals housed in jails have current symptoms of mental illness, and approximately 17 percent have a serious mental illness.”

Anecdotally, Floyd County has seen a rise in emergency dispatch calls involving mentally ill residents and subsequent court-ordered civil commitments to treatment facilities, Crooks said.

“Back when I was a night deputy, you’re talking 10-12 years ago … if we had two (committals) a month it was a pretty busy month,” Crooks said. “Today, very high numbers, and it’s across the state of Iowa.”

The Breakdown

From January 2016 through November, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has spent $41,662.93 to travel 39,388 miles delivering patients to their court-ordered committal treatments, according to data provided by the Sheriff’s office.

The county knows this because the sheriff’s office began tracking miles, dollars and hours in January.

“We’ve really decided that we need to keep track of the mental health things that we’re doing, because it’s starting to really affect our budget,” Crooks said. “We’re sending deputies all across the state of Iowa, and you’re taking deputies away from the road, and then you’re also paying a lot of overtime when we’re running deputies that have worked for four hours and then all of the sudden we’re running them to Council Bluffs or Sioux City on transport committals. They’re putting in a 12-hour day. They’re getting three and a half hours of overtime.”

Over that period of time, Floyd County deputies have transported 94 patients, including seven juveniles, to treatment beds in 14 cities across Iowa. The top three cities that deputies traveled to are Council Bluffs (21 committals), Mason City (20 committals) and Waterloo (16 committals), although deputies have traveled as far as Sioux City (6), Dubuque (2) and Ottumwa (2).

Fifty-two of those patients also had pickup days, when deputies returned to treatment centers and transported patients back to Floyd County. Others were legally released to family or guardians.

Even before deputies transport patients to treatment beds, deputies are pulled off Floyd County patrols to supervise patients in the Floyd County Medical Center until a bed is found.

“We’ve sat on a subject for as much as 72 hours before they found a bed,” Crooks said. “I would say mostly on a good day, if everything goes correctly, it takes around four hours that we’re looking at before they find a bed.”

The county sends one deputy on each transport, although Crooks said some counties send at least two.

“I don’t think it’s a necessity,” Crooks said. “We’ve never had a situation where we’ve had a mental health subject that has gotten out of control during a transport.”

Deputies will handcuff a subject for the trip if they feel a need, but that is generally not the case after subjects have been seen by medical center staff, Crooks said.

“They’re not always happy about it, but they’re good for transport,” he added.

The Costs

In return for mental health transports across Iowa, the state reimburses Floyd County $15 per deputy hour, and gas mileage. It doesn’t cover all of the costs incurred.

“You’re looking at an average deputy’s salary at around $22-23 an hour, and the wear and tear on the vehicles … overall the time we pay out overtime and regular deputy pay, it’s putting (us in) a crunch,” Crooks said.

That’s why the department started tracking as many data points as possible, Crooks said, so they could anticipate mental health-related costs into the department’s budget for the next year.

“Coming to a budget year, that’s the time when you have to ask for possibly another jailer, possibly for another deputy to be added to your budget,” Crooks said. “We have five full-time jailers and two part-time jailers, and as for a jail staff we’re already probably understaffed.

“If we could get that to seven full-time jailers and maybe add a part-time jailer … Jailers can do transports, jailers can do sitting on subjects out at the hospital. We can take advantage of that if there’s two jailers on duty at one time.”

When only one jailer is on-duty and an inmate needs medical attention, deputies are required to transport inmates to the hospital –– bringing them off the patrol, Crooks said. Assigning deputies to an individual after a court-ordered commitment also diverts deputies away from their other duties.

“That’s a huge commitment, especially when we don’t have a jailer available,” Crooks said.

Jailers are certified to dispense medication, but inmates without a prescription need to be brought to the Floyd County Medical Center for a doctor’s appointment. Jailers can also make those medical transports to the hospital when a second jailer is on duty.

County Social Services (CSS), which is a consortium of 22 counties in northeast Iowa, will cover the costs of any mental health services authorized by the sheriff for an inmate, CEO Bob Lincoln said.

“We manage those costs and identify those folks getting their treatment,” Lincoln said. “We try to accept anybody who wants our assistance. Anybody who feels they would benefit from our help is welcome.”

Through support from CSS, inmates in county jails now have access to services like Telehealth, which offers a psychiatric evaluation from a doctor based in Florida to rural jails and hospitals.

The Challenges

The investigation led by DRI found that the average county jail’s physical characteristics can broadly impact the care and treatment mentally ill inmates recieve.

DRI staff visited 30 Iowa county jails, not including the Floyd County Jail, and found the average jail in Iowa is 32 years old. The Floyd County Jail, which opened on the fourth floor of the courthouse in 1941, is 75 years old.

These jails are responsible for supervising inmates and responding as situations occur, but are often understaffed in facilities not intended to monitor potentially self-harming inmates, DRI reported. Older jails pose more risks by design with metal bar doors or crumbling materials, and provide less effective supervision with linear layouts. The Floyd County Jail does not have a single-hold “observation” cell available, and inmates displaying signs of mental health distress are taken and watched by a deputy at the Floyd County Medical Center.

Quality of training is another challenge facing jail employees and sheriff’s deputies.

“All law enforcement officers are required to have continuing education in mental health”, DRI reported, but the minimum requirement “still does not provide the skills necessary to meet the critical needs of many prisoners.”

DRI found only 67 percent of county jails provide the basic minimum requirement of training for officers –– the content of which is not defined under Iowa law.

In Floyd County, the sheriff’s office wants more in-depth training for its deputies, Crooks said. For now, he said, “most deputies do a nice job already of talking with the subjects” and letting people know what will happen when deputies pick them up on court orders.

Learning how to identify and work with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia –– among many other potential disorders deputies may come across –– requires more training than the classes available, Crooks said.

“What’s out there? We’re not experts,” Crooks said. “You learn it out on the street.”

The Results

Crooks recalled one of his first responses to a mental health crisis in Rudd, when he first started at the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a bar and found a knife sticking straight as a pin out of the outside wall’s brickwork.

“We had to find and talk to the man’s mother,” Crooks said. “He was not taking medications … He couldn’t function.”

These days, he said, it’s common for Floyd County Jail staff and deputies to see the same person two or three times in the system. Approximately 75 percent of mentally ill inmates in county jails have prior convictions, the DRI report found.

Folks with chronic illnesses tend to be stuck in jails longer, Lincoln said, and have more challenges accessing resources.

The investigation by DRI found “some estimates conclude that inmates with mental illness stay in jail 2-5 times longer than other inmates. The increased length of stay in jails for inmates with mental illness is also affected by significant wait times for competency evaluations … In Iowa and other states inmates ‘can spend months in jail awaiting evaluations.’”

Perception is key for law enforcement that is responding to these types of emergencies, Lincoln said.

“You want to change people’s perception so that law enforcement is reacting to a person who is sick and under distress. That’s what you hope to gain,” Lincoln said. “Conflict and trauma is inherent anytime law enforcement is involved. I’m such a fan of our sheriffs, they really are great social workers. That is how you solve problems, but they need more help.”

Of course, whether sheriffs and their deputies should be expected to take on that role is one question –– but when the largest mental health treatment provider in the state is the Polk County Jail (which houses up to 1,584 inmates), law enforcement across the state are learning to work within their new roles.

“You need funding for training and prevention. Crises happens but funding (should be) for prevention,” Crooks said. “It’s the wrong area to be cutting funding.”

