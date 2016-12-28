Lawsuit, ethics complaint put spotlight on school funding

Davenport challenges state restrictions that frustrate other districts as well

A class-action lawsuit against the Iowa Department of Education is calling into question how much variance Iowans are willing live with in education funding for school districts.

Davenport attorney Catherine Cartee filed the lawsuit last week on behalf of two Davenport school district graduates. Cartee alleges Iowa’s school funding system is unfairly distributing up to $175 more per student to some districts than others. That is not equal protection under the law and is a violation of students’ due process and civil rights, she argues.

The lawsuit comes as Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate faces an ethics complaint from the state, claiming the district broke the law by using money from a reserve account to pay for at-risk student programming.

It’s an unprecedented lawsuit in Iowa, said Dr. Kim Huckstadt, assistant professor of educational leadership at the University of Northern Iowa.

“There’s no question the actions taken by the Davenport district and Dr. Tate have shined a spotlight on this issue. The inequity has existed for decades,” Dr. Huckstadt said.

Unprecedented –– especially because Iowa is among the states where student funding is considered more equitable, he added.

“The thing with equity, it’s kind of in the eye of the beholder,” Dr. Huckstadt said. “You have equity for the students, but also for taxpayers. I think that’s what Iowa’s formula really tries to find … It tries to find balance between providing resources and protecting taxpayers.”

Both the Davenport lawsuit and the actions by the school district are addressing the funding per student provided by the state. Using a formula that factors in a certified enrollment count in October a year earlier, the state provided the Davenport district with $6,591 per pupil this school year –– the state minimum –– to go toward the district’s general fund. The Charles City district receives $60 more per pupil, Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox said.

“We’ve never had a formal discussion about the district costs per pupil and state funding inequity that is out there,” Dr. Cox said.

Categorical costs

The problems for districts like Davenport stem from the district’s “spending authority,” a concept outlined by Iowa code that defines the maximum a district can spend from its general fund. Davenport district officials were asked to appear before the state budget review committee after overstepping the district spending authority and drawing from a reserve account to support programming.

The Charles City Board of Education has never moved to use reserve funds for general fund purposes, Dr. Cox said, although he understands why districts would consider it.

“Almost every district is in a similar position to us, that one or more of their categorical funds is at a really decent level, and the thought or discussion at a board table would be, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be nice if we could use some of that money in a general fund capacity?’” Dr. Cox said.

Roughly 83 percent of the Charles City district’s general fund is immediately spent on employees and employee benefits, Board of Education President Scott Dight said. Reserve or categorical accounts were developed by the state over the years as districts had less money in general funds to address issues like facility needs or professional development for staff.

“As general fund monies have become tighter throughout the years, the Legislature comes up with these other funds … They allocate money for projects the Department of Education sees fit that needs to be pushed. Then you have those specific guidelines for those pockets of money,” Dight said. “Over the years as buildings deteriorated in the state, the physical plant and equipment levy came to be so districts could tax their property owners in the area … to maintain their buildings.”

“We are basically told, ‘Here’s your Christmas fund of $50,'” Charles City Board of Education member Robin Macomber said. “You may need $100 and you may have $100 in your vacation fund that would help you in your Christmas fund –– no good, it doesn’t matter, you can’t use it.”

Raising inequity

The concept of spending authority can be confusing to district communities because it’s unique to school district finances, Dr. Huckstadt said. When the Davenport district used reserve accounts to fund programming, it overspent it’s legal spending authority –– an Iowa code violation.

“I teach classes for superintendents. We go through scenarios where you can have money in your checking account and not have the authority to spend it,” Dr. Huckstadt said. “It all comes back in the Iowa formula to that per-pupil cost.”

School districts with the highest per-pupil costs receive $6,766 per student –– $115 more per student than Charles City and $175 more than Davenport. It would likely take eight to nine years for the Iowa Legislature to incrementally raise districts to the same level –– unless the Legislature chooses an alternative route.

“Unless the Legislature said … ‘OK Davenport, you filed a lawsuit, we’re going to drop everybody to your level, and that will be the level playing field, instead of everybody being raised to the highest level that’s currently out there,'” Dr. Cox said.

“That’s the fear of the uncertainty,” Dight said.

The Republican sweep in the state’s November election and a potential change in Iowa’s governor can all impact how the Legislature chooses to address the issue –– but it’s difficult for those in education to predict what the outcome will be.

“I think that it’s been unfair and inequitable for so long, I’m hoping they’ll find something they can do over a period of time,” Dr. Huckstadt said.

“We have a lot more questions than we have answers,” Dr. Cox said.

