Sewing up style

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The hum of eight sewing machines kept volunteers at the Floyd County Iowa State Extension Office lively on Thursday.

The office holds several sewing workshops throughout the year to introduce children to the skill. Thursday was the second one-day workshop the office hosted this week, teaching 16 students in two days how to sew their own pajama pants with the help of volunteers. Seven Floyd County 4-H clubs took part, Executive Director Lesley Milius said.

“The ultimate goal for these kids is they will use it for their 4-H project to show at the county fair,” Milius said. “It’s a disappearing project area. It’s an area that’s not nearly as popular as, say, photography or our livestock projects. This is a good skill to learn and adult-youth partnership that we can do.”

The office sponsored the workshop along with Stitches Fabric and Yarn Shop in Charles City. Owner Holly Connor was one of eight volunteers working with the students.

“They don’t get to do a lot of this at home. There’s a lot of mothers that don’t sew anymore and there’s so many things that are available through commercial sources,” Connor said. “It’s a great skill that they can learn at this time and use the rest of their lives.”

Connor worked with students during the 2015 Floyd County Fair, teaching them how to sew athletic bags.

“That was easier. Just a bag and a drawstring,” Connor said. “This was a little more involved.”

This was the second independent sewing project that student Caleb Paulus, 11, has completed. Paulus usually shows chickens at the county fair.

“I have made a hat and I have helped with my sister’s blanket,” Paulus said. “It’s much easier to work with (pajama pants) because they’re a lot smaller than a huge blanket would be.”

Kylie Blunt, 10, had never sewed before, although she’s done yarn and thread crafts like knitting and cross-stitch. For her first year in 4-H, she’s shown a calf in contest. Now she has another competition to look forward to — “maybe showing my pants,” she said.

Connor and the extension office will be putting on another workshop this spring, making “Mom and Me” aprons with students, where they may also make an apron for American Girl-sized dolls.

“We love the participation. 4-H is a great organization to become a part of, they can join at fourth grade, and it’s great,” Connor said.

The extension office will be doing more partner business workshops during the winter, including a floral arranging workshop with Otto’s Oasis and a food and nutrition workshop with Hy-Vee, Milius said.

“4-H is about learning life skills, communication, citizenship and leadership, and this teaches a great life skill that they can carry on to use in their future,” Milius said.

-20161230-