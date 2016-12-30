Houdek family accepts diploma for Charles City graduate

Memorial fund set up for college student remembered as generous, outgoing

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Thomas “TJ” Houdek was larger than life, his family and friends say. A

2011 Charles City High School graduate, Houdek would “give the shirt off his back” for anyone who needed it, his mom Diane Houdek said.

Houdek’s family accepted his Iowa State University degree in dairy science on Dec. 17 — six months after Houdek was killed in a July 17 motorcycle accident, and one semester before he would have graduated.

This year, money raised in his memory will go toward scholarships for other Charles City students for the first time, after a September trap shoot tournament and fundraiser raised a little more than $6,000, Houdek’s trap shoot coach Steve Mercer said.

“Tough, fun-loving, larger than life kid. Everybody knew TJ,” Mercer said. “He was an only child that was going to find out how to live life.”

Houdek’s aunt Susan Helmer of Cedar Rapids attended the ISU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Convocation Ceremony this month, walking the ceremony and accepting his degree on behalf of the Houdek family. At the university’s commencement ceremony, ISU included a chair in honor of Houdek in the first row, with a red sash marking his place and a yellow rose sitting on top of a diploma cover. His parents Tom and Diane chose not to attend, but received photos and notes from the university explaining the symbolism behind ISU’s choices.

Half the state seems to have activated after Houdek’s death at the Floyd intersection this summer. The Charles City boy’s cross country team received new uniforms with the initials TJ/TS, in honor of former athletes Houdek and Trent Smith, who also died this summer in a car accident. The Ames bars where Houdek had worked raised money for his scholarship fund; T-shirts and water bottles were designed in his memory; and the first annual Charles City alumni trap shoot tournament was hosted on Sept. 3 by trap shoot coaches Mercer, Tim Kueter and multiple other volunteers.

His death sparked action over the design at the Highway 218/18 Floyd intersection, which has been the cause of multiple severe crashes between semitrailers and automobiles. A Change.org petition drawn up by a friend led to a town hall meeting between Floyd County residents and state lawmakers — culminating into long-term planning by the Iowa Department of Transportation to re-design the intersection.

“TJ’s been memorialized in a lot of different places. In 23 years of life, I guess he lived a lot,” Diane said.

“He really blossomed down in college,” Mercer said.

Donations sent in Houdek’s memory will be split by his family and go toward the TJ Houdek Scholarship Fund for Charles City students; the ISU Ducks Unlimited chapter, which Houdek was president of; and the Charles City High School trapshooting team, Diane said. Donations are still being accepted and can be sent to the TJ Houdek Scholarship Fund in care of First Security Bank in Charles City.

“I want to thank everyone that’s contributed,” Diane said. “Our goal is to not have him forgotten.”

The scholarship will be awarded near the end of the high school’s trap shooting season, which runs from April to May.

“That’s where TJ spent four years of his life, and he was a pretty accomplished shooter,” Mercer said. “It’s incredible the amount of influence one single boy from Charles City could have on customers in bars from Ames. He’s touched more lives than you and I ever have.”

