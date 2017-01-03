The nature of illness and incarceration

Mental illness extends jail time, perpetuates recidivism

This story is part of a four-part series investigating mental health crises in Iowa county jails. Read the full DRI report, Disability Rights Iowa: In Jail and Out of Options. For the next story, pick up the Charles City Press on Jan. 9.

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

For mentally ill Iowans booked into county jails, it’s often a long road until they can step back out.

Forty-nine percent of Iowa jail inmates have a diagnosed mental illness, Disability Rights Iowa reported in its December 2016 study into mental illness treatment in county jails.

County-by-county, mentally ill inmates do not typically make up most of a jail’s population. However, they are more likely to require extra management and care by the jail staff requiring more resources and challenging local sheriff’s offices in the attempt to treat them. Mentally ill inmates also make up a higher percentage of a jail’s recidivism cases, when a person previously involved in the criminal justice system gets re-arrested or charged with a new crime. Those inmates find themselves back inside a county jail.

“What everything will tell you is that small percentage of the population takes a large percentage of resources and time,” said Diversion Specialist Sara Carter, of the Black Hawk County Department of Correctional Services.

Carter works with her clients in Black Hawk County to put support networks and resources into place when those clients leave their time in the county jail. The post-booking jail diversion program, which began in Black Hawk County in 2004, works to offer alternative placements or treatments for patients in order to get them out of jail –– getting them healthy, safe and lowering the risk of recidivism. Floyd County has social workers who try to coordinate services and discharge for mentally ill inmates, County Social Services CEO Bob Lincoln said, but with a smaller population overall, the county doesn’t have dedicated diversion specialists at the jail.

Carter’s clients face a maze of challenges to exit the jail system under mental illness, including housing, medication, transportation and maintaining a support system that they’ve built with Carter.

Understanding illness

“Mental illness” is an umbrella term used to categorize different conditions and severities of illnesses that affect a person’s daily life and ability to function or relate to others. Multiple factors, including genetics, biochemical processes, environment/lifestyle influences or traumatic life events can all play a part in developing a mental illness.

“I don’t know that there’s this certain kind of illness. You have the continuum of folks in the jail,” Carter said.

One in five adults in the general population experience a mental health condition every year, and one in 17 live with a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI, www.nami.org). Seventy-five percent of all mental health conditions develop by age 24.

Inmates Carter has worked with range from the severely mentally ill, including paranoid schizophrenia or bipolar disorder with psychosis, to lower levels of diversion need, such as those who have mental health conditions but also have a criminal background of which she takes account.

“I think the perception of the general public is that when you have somebody with a severe mental illness and you see them in jail, they’re always this violent person and that’s simply not true,” Carter said. “I think the misconception is that they’re always aware of their behavior –– that they understand, during the midst of their illness, they understand that what they’re doing is offensive to other people or it’s wrong –– but they don’t always know.”

Carter works with her clients on what she calls ‘a lack of insightfulness’ into their own illness and how it affects them.

“I have a guy in jail right now that, he thought there were people after him and they were going to kill him. So there was a car that the ignition was started and it was sitting alongside (the road), and he took off in it,” Carter said. “He didn’t get in the car because he was trying to steal it or being malicious. He got into it because he was ill, and he really didn’t know what was going on at the time.”

That client has been sitting in jail for four months now very ill, Carter said, and refusing to take medications because he doesn’t believe he is sick.

That lack of insight is the definition of anosognosia, according to NAMI, meaning the patient is totally unaware they have an illness while in the midst of it –– complicating treatment.

“We don’t treat people with mental illness the same as we treat somebody with a physical disorder, and it’s the same thing. It truly is a disability,” Carter said. “If we can start to look at it as a disease, and as a behavioral health need just like we see other illnesses, maybe we can start to make a difference in the way that we fund services, how important it’s seen in society and how people should be treated.”

Sitting in jail

Most arrests of people living with mental illness are for common misdemeanors or “crimes of survival,” as DRI put it.

“Families and friends of the mentally ill routinely report that police officers, mental health workers and other families advise that the most reliable way for their loved one to get treatment is to be arrested,” DRI reported. “There’s even jargon for when law enforcement resorts to arrest because treatment isn’t available: ‘mercy bookings.’”

Carter, and her colleagues in two other parts of the state, assess the needs of each inmate she works with to determine if she can effectively place enough support structures at an inmate’s release to prevent recidivism.

“Research will tell you that just because somebody is mentally ill or has substance abuse issues doesn’t mean they’re less likely to show up in court or more likely to go out and commit a crime,” Carter said. “Our job is to do assessments and meet with people, and try to gauge what their level of need is versus what their level of risk to reoffend is. You’re looking at things like, what’s their previous criminal record, are you able to put enough things in place to address their behavioral health issues.”

The main problem, Carter said, is it’s often easier for law enforcement to bring an individual to the county jail after a crisis call rather than sitting in a hospital emergency room with them for nine hours or so.

Inmates at some county jails are sometimes denied access or face restricted access to prescription medications for days or weeks after being booked, the DRI reported, which can have irreversible or deadly consequences.

Some inmates must also sit through significant wait periods to undergo competency evaluations ordered by the court, to determine if they can be tried for the offence charged, the DRI reports. These wait times can be months, and potentially exceed the maximum jail sentence imposed for the original charge.

“Jails are certainly not equipped to manage people with those sorts of illnesses, and they sit and they sit,” Carter said.

The outside needs

The biggest struggle is securing housing, Carter said, either through low-income housing or shelter beds, which there is a lack of even in urban Waterloo –– to say nothing for a typical rural Iowa town.

“There’s a lack of low-income housing, and most of them won’t take folks with criminal backgrounds,” Carter said. “Probably every single person I have, almost, we’re struggling with housing right now.”

Carter is usually able to get her clients 30 days’ worth of prescription medication after they are released from jail, but depending on how long her clients have sat, they may lose other resources to maintaining that treatment.

“If somebody’s been incarcerated over 30 days then they lose their Medicaid, and their Social Security is suspended as well, so you have to figure out how they’re going to pay for it,” Carter said. “The longer that folks sit, the more things they lose. If they had a place to live, they don’t have a place to live anymore.”

Reliable transportation is also a struggle for Carter’s clients. Bus tickets in Waterloo cost $1.50 each way, which may be difficult for a patient with no or very limited reliable income.

“We get people out of jail and we expect them to (hear), ‘Oh, you have a mental health appointment in three weeks, a substance abuse appointment in two weeks and they’re all over town, I don’t know what you’re going to do about transportation but hope you get there,’” Carter said. “We expect them to do all these things with no resources, on top of (them) already struggling with their addiction or their mental health issues.”

“If we can try and figure out ways to more easily engage people and hand-walk them through the process, the more likely they are to continue to stay engaged in those services,” Carter said.

Hanging on to hope

For inmates stuck in a jail system loop, it takes time to process their needs –– and some of Carter’s clients give up, she said.

“I have clients that have, they’ve tried to go to the hospital, they might stay a couple days and nothing really happens, then they go back to the street,” Carter said. “They kind of give up on something being different in their life.”

“The other piece of that is it takes a lot of time and effort to get all of this stuff set up. This is with people who are used to doing this for their career,” she added. “For somebody to take that upon their own is unrealistic for some or all of our clients.”

Carter works with family members as well, when family is available, to show them how to engage with their loved one’s treatment and to build a natural sense of support around the individual and their family. She also meets with her clients once a week at minimum to help them through paperwork, services and challenges they face.

“You have to understand how mental illness operates. Would you expect your 100-year-old relative in a nursing home to go out and do all of those things themselves?” Carter asked. “When you have a 24-year-old schizophrenic, we see them as somebody who should just be able to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. I think that just goes back to how uneducated the general public is about the issues of mental illness and how it affects people.”

“From a taxpayer’s perspective, your money is better spent trying to do preventative-type, small things that help people engage in treatment than to spend money on the back end, incarcerating people or having them be homeless on your streets –– you’re going to pay for it one way or another,” she added. “Doesn’t everybody deserve to have some quality of life? Isn’t trying to engage somebody in a friendly way and connecting them to something –– isn’t that a much more humane way of treating people and engaging people, than just locking them up in a jail cell?

“Which doesn’t work. It simply doesn’t work.”

