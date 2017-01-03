Students, driver unhurt after bus slides on slick roads

Staff report

TUES., 9:50 a.m. –– Just over 20 Charles City students and a driver are unhurt after a Charles City School District bus slid off the road in Floyd County, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a 7:45 a.m. call to 190th and Underwood Avenue after the front of a school bus was buried in a snow bank, Sheriff Jeff Crooks told the Press. The bus was rounding a corner when it slid into a rural ditch, Crooks said. Students were picked up by a second district bus and the vehicle was pulled from the ditch by 9:40 a.m.

Today is the first day back to classes after winter break for Charles City schools.

The accident is the only road incident called into the sheriff’s office so far, but the National Weather Service is reporting slick road conditions throughout Mitchell, Floyd and Chickasaw counties due to falling temperatures and freezing standing water and slush from Monday night’s rain.

Untreated roads and sidewalks will continue making travel difficult as Tuesday’s high only reaches 32 degrees.

-20170103-