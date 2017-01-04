Basketball is what’s for dinner

Inaugural Charles City Men’s League reaches midseason

By John Burbridge

sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — First of all, what’s a “Half-Eaten Chimichangas”?

“It’s a type of deep-fried burrito,” Dakota Jones said of the Tex-Mex entree, that apparently tastes best when it’s half-eaten.

Half-Eaten Chimichangas is also the name of Jones’s team within the Charles City Men’s Basketball League.

“I came up with the name,” said Jones, who founded the league which plays on Wednesday nights at the Charles City Family YMCA.

The league is at the midway juncture of its inaugural season.

“We only have four teams, so our season is only six-weeks long,” said Jones, who had previously founded the Christian Basketball League, which played its inaugural season this past fall.

Half-Eaten Chimichangas played “Ballacaust” this past Wednesday, and lost 70-67 — though the actual margin of victory was likely larger.

Other teams include “Gillas” and “Half-Buzzed, Half-Bricks”.

The Christian Basketball League had a postseason tournament.

“We probably won’t have one for this,” said Jones, who plans to form an adult flag football league in the spring.