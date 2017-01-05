Traffic deaths rise in Floyd County, statewide

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Floyd County saw higher-than-average incidents of traffic deaths this year, as Iowa saw a 27 percent rise in traffic deaths statewide.

The county experienced six fatalities in 2016, Floyd County Deputy Travis Bartz said. From 2012-2014, Floyd County had only experienced five fatalities. The last year with the highest rate of traffic deaths was in 2010, with three deaths.

“It’s pretty high for the last couple of years,” Bartz said. “It’s an entire statewide issue.”

An increase in courtroom security duties and court-ordered committals and transports for mentally ill residents in the county help keep county deputies away from regular traffic duties, Bartz said.

“That stuff ties deputies up for hours so there’s not as much patrol,” Bartz said. “People are driving faster, using cell phones, and we’re getting tied up on other things which takes us away from other responsibilities.”

The New Hampton Tribune in Chickasaw County recorded five traffic deaths in 2016, including one fatality after a vehicle was rushed off the roads from floodwaters on Aug. 24.

Statewide, the Iowa Department of Transportation says traffic deaths jumped to at least 400 last year in Iowa, higher than the 316 traffic deaths recorded in 2015. It’s also the highest figure since the 411 in 2008.

The department says the 2016 month with the most deaths was October, with 40.

The total of 400 could rise because the department has not added any fatal crashes that might have happened on Saturday, the last day of 2016.

Chickasaw County experienced a triple-fatality on Jan. 19 in 2016, after a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu failed to yield to a semi-truck just south of New Hampton.

Vehicle passengers Latorris Duffle, 24; Keith Demry, 29; and Devin Gordin, 25, all of Waterloo, were killed after the semi broadsided the vehicle. At least one passenger was ejected, and none of the three killed were wearing seatbelts.

Bob Fenske of the New Hampton Tribune and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

-20160105-