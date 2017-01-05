Plea deal ends 2008 assault case

Agreement allows defendant to remain to free

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Eric Maurice Hill, 31, a Charles City man accused in a 2008 sexual assault, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a lesser charge and a chance to have it expunged from his record.

Floyd County District Court Judge DeDra Schroeder accepted Hill’s guilty plea to the serious misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury and the proposed sentence.

Hill was due to be retried on a felony charge of second-degree sexual abuse after a Floyd County jury could not reach a verdict in June. District Court Judge Rustin Davenport declared a mistrial.

Hill was on trial for an Aug. 15, 2008, incident in Charles City. Charges were filed against him after in 2013 the DNA test from a rape kit revealed a possible link to Hill through an Illinois database, court documents say.

The conditions of Hill’s deferred judgement include: one year of probation, the probation enrollment fee of $300, abstaining from the use of alcohol or other illegal drugs, and not incurring any new criminal law violations.

He will also be required to obtain a psychosexual evaluation and follow any recommendations for sex offender treatment or counseling made from that treatment.

He also must pay restitution to his victim and a $315 civil penalty.

The maximum penalty for the assault causing bodily harm in Iowa is up to one year in jail and a fee of at least $315 but no more than $1875.

A deferred judgment in Iowa allows for those that receive one to have the judgement expunged from their record, if they complete the probation requirements.

The guilty plea comes as a response to a deal between the County Attorney’s Office and Judith O’Donohoe, Hill’s attorney.