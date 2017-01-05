Comet boys give Bulldogs an ‘old school’ beating

Charles City girls still looking for first win

By John Burbridge

sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — It was a homecoming of sorts for Charles City’s boys and girls basketball teams as they returned to their old gym to host a varsity non-conference doubleheader against Hampton-Dumont on Thursday while the Comet wrestling team utilized the new competition gym for a “Senior Night” dual against Oelwein.

The temporary return to their more modest former digs didn’t adversely affect the Comet boys. At least sophomore guard Jack Molstead proved that he is still comfortable playing there.

Molstead scored a season-high 30 points — 20 in the first half — as the Comets initiated a running clock early in the fourth quarter on way to winning big, 71-35.

Sophomore forward Cade Hemesath, who didn’t play in the first quarter and had to take a seat midway through the second after picking up three quick fouls, still managed to reach double-figures with 12 points for the Comets.

Coming off its first loss of the season two days before against Class 3A top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock, Charles City (7-1) led from start to finish, taking a 35-16 lead at intermission and then widening the gap even more by outscoring the Bulldogs 23-10 in the third quarter.

Logan Gooder had 16 points for the Bulldogs (0-9).

In the girls game, Callie Grover and Claire Wragge scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Bulldogs past the Comets, 62-30.

The win improved Hampton-Dumont’s record to 2-7.

Comet freshman Olivia Zuspan had 12 points to lead Charles City (0-9).

Both Comet teams will be back in their old — or rather new — gym tonight when they host Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waukon. The girls game will start at 6:15 p.m.; the boys will follow.

Girls Game

HAMPTON-DUMONT 62,

CHARLES CITY 30

HAMPTON-DUMONT — Dakota Sliter 6, Patty Teggatz 2, Cassy Miller 4, Halie Dombrowski 1, Macy Arjes 4, Callie Grover 13, Claire Wragge 12, Morgan Sietsema 6, Natalie Eikleborg 7, Kaci Arjes 7.

CHARLES CITY — Olivia Zuspan 12, Kelsi Crooks 9, Jodie Sindlinger 5, Cinnamon Evans 2, Kara Hoffman 2.

Boys Game

CHARLES CITY 71,

HAMPTON-DUMONT 35

HAMPTON-DUMONT — Cesar Demas 1, Jacob VanHorn 3, Justin Kent 5, Wyatt Sutter 2, Ethan Spurgeon 4, Joe Vondra 2, Logan Gooder 16, Brady Ringleb 2.

CHARLES CITY — Jack Molstead 30, Hakeen Sharief 5, Mike Cranshaw 8, Noah Schlader 8, Tre Walker 1, Cade Hemesath 12, Jaden Foster 5, Mike Andrews 2.

