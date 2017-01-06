Legislative session could bring key shifts to public schools

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The start of a new legislative session has Iowa school officials on high alert –– anticipating swift action with Republican control in the Iowa House, Senate and governor’s office.

This year, Iowa schools should expect to know the base level of funding within the first 30 days of the session, House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, told the Des Moines Register.

That hasn’t happened since Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox joined the Charles City School District, he told the Press.

By law, Iowa schools are supposed to know the final state aid funding figure early in the session and two years in advance. If the Legislature did move forward that quickly, it would give the Charles City district appropriate time to plan, Dr. Cox said.

“This is one thing they can do quickly to show they care about education funding,” Dr. Cox said. “I don’t think in any of the four years I’ve been here it’s been set according to the law.”

However, a timely plan does not mean Iowa districts will receive a boost in state aid for per-student costs.

“(Gov. Branstad) said that 4 percent is absolutely not an option, that he was going to do what he could to get to 2 percent. Some (legislators) have said from 0 to 2 percent. That’s been a pretty consistent message,” Dr. Cox said.

Any state aid figure below 2 percent would not be enough to lift the Charles City district out of a budget guarantee, he added. Charles City’s continued enrollment decline from 2015-16 to 2016-17 allows it a budget guarantee under state code, giving at least 101 percent of the previous year’s budget to cushion the loss of students.

“At least we can definitively go forward” once state aid is set, Dr. Cox said.

With all the competing issues facing legislators, a push for so-called “school choice” may also risk funding currently available for public school districts. School choice activists say that if Iowa were to create educational savings accounts for school choice, state tax dollars could be used for students who do not attend public schools –– such as private school tuition, homeschooling costs or other options families may wish to pursue.

Some worry that could divert per-student funding away from public school districts –– of which supporters say already receive too little aid per-student –- and increase a gap between schools that receive higher per-student aid, and schools that get by on the state’s minimum per-student aid.

“The lawmakers, they’re all talking about how there’s very little money for education and everything else the state is responsible for,” Dr. Cox said. “Where the money is going to come from to fund this school choice, no one’s been able to give an answer yet –– whether it’s taking money away from schools, or if they try to find another income source.”

“Right now it’s really just a wait-and-see, and continuing dialogue with our local legislators,” he added.

Dr. Cox and a few members of the Charles City Board of Education will be lobbying at the Iowa State Capitol again this January, as they have in past years. This year they’ve invited the superintendents and board members of nine districts, and around four have expressed interest in joining them Jan. 30. Talking points will include state aid if it has not been set yet, but they may also lobby on issues regarding school choice, educational savings accounts, early childhood literacy and the penny sales tax, a program known as SAVE which expires in 2029 and currently pays for infrastructure and technology needs.

The Charles City Board of Education will be discussing those topics during the Jan. 23 meeting, which is open to the public.

“It’s an interesting time, and it’s a pivotal time for our state and country,” Dr. Cox said. “If people are interested in making sure we have strong public schools, now is the time to send an email, make a phone call to (Rep. Todd) Prichard or (Sen. Waylon) Brown to let them know it’s important to them.”

-20170106-