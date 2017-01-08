Comet bowlers roll over Vikings

CC boys and girls improve to 4-0

By John Burbridge

sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Sometimes average is good enough.

That was the case Friday when the Charles City boys bowling team hosted Decorah at Comet Bowl.

Led by Kaleb Ross’s two-game 431 series, anchorman Drew Mitchell’s 428 which he capped with a meet high-game of 237, and Noah Reams’s 421, the Comets defeated the Vikings 2,917 to 2,642.

“We changed the varsity lineup around and put freshman (Cade Schmidt) in there … he has been well for us at junior varsity so we decided to move him up,” Charles City head coach Doug Bohlen said. “We bowled I say … average. We had three guys in the 400s, but we’ve had five guys all in the 400s before.

In Baker rotation play, the Comet boys averaged slightly above 195 with a five-game total of 976.

In the girls meet, the Comets rolled over the Vikings 2,796 to 1,858. For Charles City, the effort should probably be classified as “above average.”

“That’s a good score for them,” Bohlen said. “That’s their second-best score of the season.”

Junior Macy Ross led the Comets with a two-game series of 416. Falyn Knecht had a 381 that included a 200 first game.

The Comets, whose boys and girls are both 4-0, will be back in action on Friday when they face Waverly-Shell Rock at Waverly Bowl Inn.

Boys Bowling

CHARLES CITY 2,917, DECORAH 2,642

CHARLES CITY — Nathan Schultz 175, 149-324, Kaleb Ross 227, 204-431, Noah Reams 204, 217-421, Shorty Greenzweig 138, 187-325, Cade Schmidt 167, 169-336, Drew Mitchell 191, 237-428 (1,941). Baker Rotation: 191, 225, 184, 194, 181 (976).

DECORAH — Dawson Hokeswk 151, 166-317, Steven Baldridge 157, 202-359, Tristan Jostand 124, 144-268, Tyaler Vandelune 167, 190-357, Bryan Bruening 198, 139-337, Michael Bruening 199, 167-366 (1,736). Baker Rotation: 169, 191, 215, 171, 160 (906).

Girls Bowling

CHARLES CITY 2,796, DECORAH 1,858

CHARLES CITY — Mija Cotton 181, 184-365, Falyn Knecht 200, 181-381, Macy Ross 201, 215-416, Katie Sickman 194, 184-378, Aryah Nelson 136, 135-271, Bailey Girkin 174, 170-344 (1,884). Baker Rotation: 222, 149, 171, 200, 170 (912).

DECORAH — Rachel Hines 117, 148-265, Ezri Dow 82, 137-219, Kacie Henry 92, 145-237, Nina Stahr 142, 114-256, Madelin Putnam 106, 123-229, Emilia Simms 131, 127-258 (1,245). Baker Rotation: 107, 155, 146, 100, 105 (613).