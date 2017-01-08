Tribe catches upstart Comets

Charles City goes cold after taking a first-half lead, loses to Waukon, 39-27

By John Burbridge

sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — After playing perhaps their best half of basketball of the season, the Charles City Comets got into an offensive funk in the second half allowing the visiting Waukon Indians to catch them from behind before going on to win 39-27 in Northeast Iowa Conference girls basketball action on Friday.

While vying for their first victory of the season, the Comets took a 20-17 lead at halftime, but were held to just 1 point in the third quarter on way to falling to 0-10 overall and 0-6 in the NEIC.

Waukon improved to 4-6 and 2-2.

After the Indians took a 8-5 lead in the first quarter, the Comets tied the game when freshman Olivia Zuspan hit a 3-point shot from NBA range.

Comet senior Gen Wandro later hit a 3-point shot to put Charles City up 13-11 early in the second quarter.

Waukon regained the lead before Jodie Sindlinger’s rebound basket put the Comets back up 18-17. A drained jumper by Kelsi Crooks with Payton Reams assisting gave Charles City its half-time lead.

Carley Sweeney’s 12-foot jumper put the Indians up 21-20 before a converted three-point play by Lauren Griffith helped Waukon pull away.

Madisen Ahlstrom was the only scorer in double-figures as she led Waukon with 10 points.

Sindlinger led the Comets with 8 points, and Crooks and Zuspan each scored 7 for Charles City, which will host New Hampton on Tuesday.

WAUKON 39, CHARLES CITY 27

Scoring By Quarters

Waukon 9 8 7 15 — 39

Charles City 8 12 1 6 — 27

WAUKON — Madisen Ahlstrom 10, Lauren Griffith 7, Sydney Ross 7, McKenzie Cooper 6, Karley Sweeney 2, Brigid Berns 2, Regan Wasson 2.

CHARLES CITY — Jodie Sindlinger 8, Olivia Zuspan 7,Kelsi Crooks7, Gen Wandro 3, Payton Reams 2.