Shifting the tide of mental health care

This story is part of a four-part series investigating mental health crises in Iowa county jails. Read the full DRI report, Disability Rights Iowa: In Jail and Out of Options. For the next story, pick up the Charles City Press on Jan. 16.

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

A big problem requires a big initiative to address it. Such is the thinking behind County Social Services, made up of 22 counties pooling funding to address the mental health crises in their communities and county jails.

It’s one way rural Iowa counties are sharing resources to make a difference in the treatment of mentally ill residents. CSS includes Floyd, Chickasaw, Cerro Gordo and Mitchell Counties and extends across north central and northeastern Iowa. The consortium began with five counties in 2009 and is run by a governing board made up of a supervisor from each member county, according to CEO Bob Lincoln.

“Our first effort is to make sure they have access to medical treatment or psychiatric treatment,” Lincoln said. “Our policy is anything that the sheriff authorizes in the way of psychotropic medication, or psychiatric services, County Social Services will cover the cost of that.”

In partnership with social workers and county sheriffs, Lincoln and the CSS staff are searching for the most effective means of treatment for these individuals –– and the most effective environments. The search for a place to divert mentally ill away from county jails has led CSS and partners to creative solutions, from doctors in Florida to a program model in Bexar County, Texas.

Passing the problem

The closure of mental health institutions (MHIs) have made big news in Iowa since Gov. Terry Branstad closed institutions in Mount Pleasant and Clarinda in 2015, and announced intent to close residential beds at the Independence Mental Health Institute in 2016. The loss of those long-term treatment beds have made it difficult for law enforcement to know where to take people in crisis –– and although the intent is to shift state focus from state MHIs to community support networks, the effects have not served patients well.

The diversion of mentally ill patients from MHIs to incarceration has come to be known as transinstitutionalization, according to a Disability Rights Iowa report published in December 2016.

“The mentally ill who are discharged from, or no longer admitted to, mental hospitals are frequently found in prisons, boarding houses, nursing homes, and homes for the elderly,” DRI reported.

Economic incentives by the way Medicaid is structured in Iowa, as well as a cultural push for patients to be treated closer to home, have encouraged state governments to close the facilities, although the closures may be premature.

Medicaid and MHIs

Incentive to close state-run mental health institutions come partially from how Medicaid addressed state funding when it was founded in the 1960s, Lincoln noted.

“Medicaid made a point that the states could not use Medicaid in the mental health institutes, because they were already serving large populations of folks and providing service to those folks,” Lincoln said.

That limited Medicaid funds to private providers –– and encouraged the state to close MHI beds, causing people to seek treatment at private hospitals under Medicaid dollars.

“There’s a real economic incentive to close those state institutional beds,” Lincoln said.

Only 64 state hospital beds remain to provide inpatient treatment to Iowans, meaning only two state beds serve every 100,000 Iowans, DRI noted –– a far cry from the 40 to 60 inpatient beds per 100,000 population that is recommended by policy experts. Sixty percent of those beds are occupied by inmates from the prison system, leaving only 26 state beds for mentally ill Iowans who are not incarcerated. The state has lost 85 inpatient beds since 2010.

Those psychiatric beds are intended for mental illness, but they’ve also housed patients authorities don’t know what to do with, Lincoln said –– dementia patients, individuals with intellectual disabilities or detox patients have been placed in MHIs. The state is moving in the right direction, Lincoln thinks, but the beds have closed faster than small communities have been able to keep up.

“Iowa is just really struggling to build up the community capacity so people can be supported in their homes instead of having to go to facilities and institutions,” Lincoln said, “But that’s a huge shift.”

Building those local resources through the help of social workers and diversion specialists will be key to changing the way mental illness is addressed, Lincoln said.

“When you hear the stories of people having their first apartment, going to the grocery store independently, having a life if you will –– there’s some pretty neat things going on,” he added. “Iowa has always done a great job of taking care of folks, but we’ve also been pretty reliant on facilities and group settings, so this is a huge system change for us.”

Treating locally

Because county jails are the biggest holders of mentally ill inmates, CSS works to bring treatment to the patient –– through both the jails and rural hospitals adopting CSS help.

“We want to push the crisis as far back as we can and get as early an intervention as we can so we reduce the number of folks that have to end up in the crisis center or end up in inpatient,” Lincoln said.

Once inmates in need are identified, CSS will cover the costs of medication and begin building a support system to address needs like housing or prescriptions they may face once they’re released from county jail. In rural counties, discharge is coordinated by social workers, but counties with larger populations such as Black Hawk have dedicated specialists working with clients in the court system.

Diversion specialist Sara Carter works with the Black Hawk County Department of Correctional Services on those kinds of cases, working to minimize the number of mentally ill incarcerated in her county. The jail diversion program has been in effect since February 2004.

“We were one of the first programs to do post-booking diversion in the state,” Carter said. “We use pretrial services and some other ways to release people, and then our job is to try to set up services in the community and to try to engage them in treatment services so that they can avoid being reincarcerated.”

Some access to care comes through Telehealth. The initiative is supported by Integrated Telehealth Partners, a program CSS helped to launch, and offers access to qualified health care providers based in Florida to patients in rural hospitals or jails lacking psychiatric coverage.

“By laptop, we have a prescriber or psychiatrist available who can see anybody who’s in the jail showing any mental health symptoms or signs,” Lincoln said. “We’re very proud of their success and the services they’ve been able to provide where they weren’t able to before.”

CSS is piloting a project in Cerro Gordo County between the county sheriff’s office and the Mason City Police to create a liaison social worker position, staffed by CSS, who will act as a diversion specialist. The social worker will visit clients in the county jail to coordinate services, but they will also go on welfare checks with law enforcement –– becoming involved in a mental illness crisis before an arrest occurs. That program could begin as early as January.

In the rest of the region, CSS provides crisis intervention training (CIT) and mental health first-aid to law enforcement.

“We’ll provide any training that law enforcement is willing to engage. But as law enforcement often tells us, ‘Stop trying to make us social workers and do your job, give us someplace to take folks that are in need,’” Lincoln said. “That’s a pretty powerful message.”

Divert to what?

With the question of where to bring these individuals, attention turned to the empty North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Waterloo.

“The observation was made that we have this 15-bed detention unit that had been empty for two years because, thank God, we stopped locking up so many juveniles,” Lincoln said. “We said, ‘Why don’t we create a crisis stabilization unit there?’”

The Adult Crisis Stabilization Center opened in February 2012, serving as a space for law enforcement or emergency rooms to bring mentally ill patients to be assessed by trained staff. The center is one of five located throughout Iowa, reported DRI.

The program was modeled jointly after the Lancaster County Crisis Center in Lincoln, Neb., which has been operational since the 1980s, and the Bexar County Jail Diversion program in Texas, which opened in the early 2000s.

“They built up this huge diversion center where law enforcement are trained to identify those folks that may be suffering from addiction or mental health symptoms,” Lincoln said. “Instead of arresting them for loitering or public intoxication, or bizarre behavior, they’re taken someplace to be assessed and evaluated and given options for treatment. That’s what we’d like to do.”

It has been difficult to standardize data to assess progress, Lincoln said, but there are some signs that type of intervention is keeping patients out of the jail system and in a community support network –– including how much money CSS is spending on patients living outside the jail.

“One of the starkest impacts we had since we started the crisis center is before we started, we were spending about $200,000 to $300,000 on rent support,” Lincoln said. “Now that we’re providing this crisis intervention, we’re spending closer to $900,000 on rent support.”

Now, CSS is working with the state of Iowa to increase the level of care at the Adult Crisis Stabilization Center to sub-acute care –– which would 24/7 psychiatric and nursing care to patients and add 10 sub-acute care beds to the center. It’s been two years in the making to work through deadlines and state rules. An opening date has not yet been set.

“What’s different about the crisis stabilization is it wasn’t a medical care. We had prescribers coming to the unit but it was basically just technicians keeping people safe and stable,” Lincoln said. “By going to sub-acute, we’ll be able to receive folks (from) a civil commitment, people court-ordered for treatment.”

Meaning when a court orders a patient for a civil commitment, the county sheriff’s deputies will spend less time waiting with a patient to find a treatment bed, and less time traveling to deliver them.

“We will have a triage team that will work with the court systems and law enforcement. Our goal will be to get that individual out of the hands of law enforcement as quickly as possible,” Lincoln said.

Unlike a mental health institution, it’s not intended to be a long-term care facility. The average length of stay is five days.

“This is not a place where people are going to stay, this is a place where we do a good assessment and we connect folks with the proper services,” Lincoln said.

A crisis stabilization center is not the perfect model on a county-by-county basis, Carter said, but counties are getting creative with first-response options to a mental health crisis.

Mobile Crisis Response teams are made up of trained mental health professionals who respond to calls in a similar way that law enforcement do, often accompanying law enforcement on calls, DRI reported. Polk County’s response unit responds to more than 200 calls a month.

“You have 22 counties with one 10-bed facility, certainly that’s not enough for everybody. So looking at creative ways to provide crisis beds in smaller communities, I think, is very important,” Carter said. “It may be a small house that has four beds that is staffed a certain way. Any effort that you can put into pre-arrest crisis services is a step in the right direction.”

