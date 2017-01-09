Bearcats take two

North Butler earns pair of dual wins at H-D Triangular

Staff Report

HAMPTON — Just one day removed from their runner-up showing at the Forest City Wrestling Invitational, the North Butler Bearcats picked up a pair of dual-meet victories while participating in Hampton-Dumont’s Triangular on Monday.

The Bearcats first rolled over Nevada, 55-18, before finishing the meet by disposing of the hosting Bulldogs, 49-21.

NB’s three-time state qualifier Dalton Nelson, who was named one of the three “Outstanding Wrestlers” in Forest City, improved to 6-0 after sitting out the beginning of the season while recovering from a football injury.

Against Nevada’s Jacob MacVey while wrestling at 170, Nelson recorded a fall 38 seconds into the match.

Later while wrestling at 160, Nelson earned a technical fall (17-2) against Hampton-Dumont’s Caleb Chaney to conclude the varsity meet.

Nelson was one of several Bearcats to record victories in different weight classes.

Brandon Trees, who has more than 20 wins this season, started varsity action for North Butler by recording a quicksilver fall (16 seconds) over Nevada’s Jay Calentine in a 160-pound bout.

Later back at his regular fighting weight (152), Trees earned a major decision (16-3) over Hampton-Dumont’s Isaac Shelton.

Beau Thompson stuck Nevada’s Jack Steel 4:22 into their 152-pound bout. Earlier, Thompson earned a major decision (15-4) over Hampton-Dumont’s Trey Barz in a 145-pound bout.

At 106-pound, North Butler sophomore Bryce Trees pinned Hampton-Dumont’s Jaycob Martzahn in 4:15 after pinning Nevada’s Dylan Jensen in 2:42 of their 113-pound bout.

NORTH BUTLER 49,

HAMPTON-DUMONT 21

170: Double Forfeit 182: Dalton Chipp (HADU) over Trae Ulrich (NOBU) (Dec 10-8) 195: Logan Walker (HADU) over (NOBU) (For.) 220: Connor Donaldson (HADU) over (NOBU) (For.) 285: Owen Landers (NOBU) over (HADU) (For.) 106: Bryce Trees (NOBU) over Jaycob Martzahn (HADU) (Fall 4:15) 113: Trevor Brinkman (NOBU) over (HADU) (For.) 120: Colton Hobson (NOBU) over (HADU) (For.) 126: Parker Allen (HADU) over Colton Foster (NOBU) (Fall 1:05) 132: Teryn Joebgen (NOBU) over (HADU) (For.) 138: CJ Niedert (NOBU) over (HADU) (For.) 145: Beau Thompson (NOBU) over Trey Barz (HADU) (MD 15-4) 152: Brandon Trees (NOBU) over Isaac Shelton (HADU) (MD 16-3) 160: Dalton Nelson (NOBU) over Caleb Chaney (HADU) (TF 17-2 5:02)

NORTH BUTLER 55, NEVADA 18

160: Brandon Trees (NOBU) over Jay Calentine (NEVA) (Fall 0:16) 170: Dalton Nelson (NOBU) over Jacob MacVey (NEVA) (Fall 0:34) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Trae Ulrich (NOBU) over Lucas Durkop (NEVA) (Fall 1:16) 220: Corbin Jones (NEVA) over (NOBU) (For.) 285: Owen Landers (NOBU) over Max Hovar (NEVA) (Fall 1:38) 106: Leighton Schoville (NOBU) over (NEVA) (For.) 113: Bryce Trees (NOBU) over Dylan Jensen (NEVA) (Fall 2:42) 120: Noah Nusbaum (NEVA) over Trevor Brinkman (NOBU) (Fall 3:18) 126: Colton Hobson (NOBU) over Cale Dumbaugh (NEVA) (Fall 0:40) 132: Brett Marshal (NOBU) over Evan Farmer (NEVA) (Dec 7-5) 138: Wayne Beard (NEVA) over Teryn Joebgen (NOBU) (Fall 0:49) 145: CJ Niedert (NOBU) over Luke Ferguson (NEVA) (MD 12-4) 152: Beau Thompson (NOBU) over Jack Steele (NEVA) (Fall 4:22)