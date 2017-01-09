Floyd County Museum hosts a Children’s Day

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Floyd County Museum hosted a children’s day on Jan. 7. The day included crafts, storytelling, in a log cabin, games, and snacks.

“We love to have children coming into the museum, it gets them familiar,” Floyd County Museum Director Mary Ann Townsend.

Townsend wants the children to come to the museum like it’s a library.

“Because otherwise they might not have the experience, we want them to know it can be fun,” Townsend said.

The Floyd County Museum host children’s days through fall and winter months from October to April. They host them on the first Saturday of the month.

When the children visit they get to meet Sarah, played by Kay Young, a Floyd County Museum volunteer.

“Sarah is the lady that originally lived in that cabin,” Young said.

Young has been playing Sarah Mulchler for eight years. She was a preschool teacher and has worked with children for a long time. She also acts as a tour guide at the museum.

“Lots of kids don’t know I have another name,” Young said.

Children can attend from first through third grade. Children that attend for three years get diplomas for attending, on which Young signs Sarah.

“I like it when the kids have so much input into what we’re doing,” Young said. “They’re very interested in what we’re doing and they have great ideas.”

On Children’s Day, they always try to have a learning experience.

The Floyd County Museum has been hosting Children’s Day for over 15 years, volunteer Jody Flint said.

Some of the kids that went come back. Student volunteer Mason Meyer went to Children’s Days when the was growing and now has returned to volunteer.

“I remember coming here as a kid, and eating pancakes and bobbing for apples,” Meyer said. “The log cabin is always a favorite.”

It is free for museum members to go, and is $2 for non-members.

“I came every single year when I was kid,” Meyer said.

-20170109-