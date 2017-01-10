Inclement weather postpones Tuesday sporting events

Staff Report

Tuesday’s wintry mix of freezing rain, snow and wind prompted the rescheduling of local high school sporting events.

The Charles City Comets’ home girls varsity basketball game against Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton has been rescheduled for Jan. 26 at Charles City High School. The start time is 7:30 p.m. The ninth-grade and junior varsity girls games have also been rescheduled to Jan. 26 with respective starting times of 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

The Charles City Comets’ away boys varsity basketball game against Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton has been rescheduled for Jan. 26 at New Hampton High School. The start time is 7:30 p.m. The ninth-grade and junior varsity boys games have also been rescheduled to Jan. 26 with respective starting times of 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Charles City’s double dual wrestling meet against visiting Clear Lake and Denver has been postponed. A makeup date has yet to be determined.

The varsity basketball doubleheader featuring Nashua-Plainfield at Rockford has been rescheduled for Jan. 16 (next Monday) at Rockford. The girls game will start at 6:15 p.m.; the boys game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

North Butler’s varsity basketball doubleheader at Northwood-Kensett has been rescheduled for Jan. 23 at Northwood-Kensett. The girls game will start at 6:15 p.m.; the boys game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.