Charles City resident to watch grandson play in International Football Bowl

By John Burbridge

sports@charlescitypress.com

Sharon Friedrich is not only one of her grandson’s biggest fans and supporters, she’s also got his back.

While watching one of Devin Friedrich’s lacrosse games, Sharon took exception when an opponent slashed Devin with his stick.

“I nearly ran out onto the field and went after the guy,” Sharon said, “but then Devin said to me, ‘Grandma, that’s part of the sport that makes it so fun.’

“They say it’s fun, but they sure get physical in lacrosse.”

Sharon, a lifelong Charles City resident, says she’s still learning about lacrosse. She’s a little more along when it comes to football, a sport Devin also plays.

“His father called me up over the summer and asked me to pick him up from a football camp he was attending,” Sharon said. “I said ‘Okay … where is it?’ And he said Canton, Ohio.”

Devin was attending a USA Football camp at the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Like the HOF, the camp didn’t take everybody.

“He first attended a regional camp in Milwaukee, and from there they selected finalists for the camp in Canton,” Devin’s father Stacey Friedrich said. “And that’s where they made the final selection for the International Bowl.”

Devin was selected to play defensive back for Team USA U16 Select Team, which will take on Football Alberta, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. at AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) as part of the 2017 International Bowl.

Both Stacey and Sharon will be in attendance.

“I’ve seen him play whenever I get a chance,” said Sharon, who will be making the trip to Arlington to watch the game. “He sure loves the sport, and he’s also a great kid and a great student.”

Stacey grew up in Charles City in the house his mother currently lives. He and his family live in Oregon, Wis., where he is a business owner.

Devin is a freshman at Madison Memorial High School in Oregon where his uncle, Adam Smith, is the head football coach.

“He just recently took over the program,” Stacey said of his brother-in-law. “They’re in a rebuilding stage right now. Devin likes playing for him, but he knows just because his uncle is the head coach doesn’t mean he’s going to get preferential treatment. He’s going earn his way to start at varsity.”