Comet bowlers find no traction against Go-Hawks

CC boys and girls lose first meets of the season to Waverly-Shell Rock

By John Burbridge

sports@charlescitypress.com

WAVERLY — The roads and sidewalks are not the only slippery surfaces as of late.

The Comet boys and girls bowling teams had a hard time finding traction on Waverly Bowl Inn’s synthetic lanes during Friday’s away meet against Waverly-Shell Rock.

Both Charles City varsity teams rolled their lowest totals of the season as the boys lost to the Go-Hawks 2,734 to 2,553 and the girls fell 2,349 to 2,203.

It was the first loss for both CC teams, which each fell to 4-1 for the season. The Go-Hawks squads both improved to 6-0.

“We throw the ball faster than most teams, but here we couldn’t carry when we got into the pocket,” Charles City coach Doug Bohlen said. “In Macy’s (Ross) first game, she put one right in the pocket for her first ball in the 10th frame and she left an 8-10 split.

“The Waverly bowlers don’t throw as hard, but some were able to get enough rotation on the ball to where it would come in from a wider angle for better drive.”

Ross, who is the defending Class 1A girls singles state champion, ended up with a 190 score that first game on way to a 373 two-game series — the highest of all the Comet bowlers.

Check that … make that of all Comet varsity bowlers.

Charles City freshman Cade Schmidt, who recently broke into the varsity lineup for the first time, rolled a meet-high 258 to cap a 400 series in junior varsity play.

“He lost a roll-off last night by one pin for the final varsity spot,” Bohlen said. “Just another bowler making me look smart when I put him on JV.”

Boys Varsity

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 2,734, CHARLES CITY 2,553

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK — Andrew Schneider 147, 158-305, Noah Jeppesen 210, 172-382, Logan Shears 178, 198-376, Mason Spree 114, 145-259, Colin Chestnut 159, 138-297, Zack Denton 197, 227-424 (1,784). BAKER ROTATION: 169, 201, 199, 221, 160 (950).

CHARLES CITY — Hunter Brockney 190, 157-347, Kaleb Ross 180, 161-341, Noah Reams 157, 210-367, Jacob Greenzweig 169, 172, Nathan Schultz 162, 155-317, Drew Mitchell 164, 134-298 (1,713). BAKER ROTATION: 163, 139, 181, 189, 168 (840).

Girls Varsity

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 2,349, CHARLES CITY 2,203

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK — Josie Meier 95, 138-233, Gabriella Garbres 142, 167-309, Sara Carnes 215, 186-401, Kristine Weir 130, 138-268, Marisa Schneider 167, 162-329, Kaylie Yanda 172, 137-309 (1,616). BAKER ROTATION: 151, 124, 160, 155, 143 (733).

CHARLES CITY — Mija Cotton 146, 153-299, Falyn Knecht 150, 126-276, Macy Ross 190, 183-373, Katie Sickman 192, 129-321, Cora Crooks 147, 134-281, Baily Girkin 167, 126-293 (1,567). BAKER ROTATION: 137, 129, 108, 115, 147 (636).