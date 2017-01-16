CC schools delayed Tuesday

Staff report

Charles City schools are delaying classes on Tuesday due to road conditions.

The Charles City Community School District will have a two-hour delay with no morning activities or practices, Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox tweeted Monday evening.

Although no classes were scheduled on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the hazardous road conditions that started Sunday night were enough to cancel remaining teacher development hours scheduled for the day.

The school district does not make final decisions on a school day until after 6 p.m. the night before, Dr. Cox said Monday afternoon.

“I expect either a two-hour late start or a cancellation notice. I would find it doubtful that we will run on time tomorrow,” Dr. Cox told the Press.

Students have missed 22.5 hours of classes so far in the 2016-17 school year, including two cancelled days due to flooding in September. Teachers have lost about three hours of contract days, Dr. Cox said.

Sleet overnight mean untreated roads may accumulate 2/10ths of an inch of ice by Tuesday noon, the National Weather Service reported.

