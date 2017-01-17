Hazardous weather advisory to end at noon Tuesday

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson and Chris Baldus, editor @charlescitypress.com

On a normal day, it was roughly the time when Mike Cotton usually rolls a stop sign into the middle of the Clark Street intersection kitty corner from Immaculate Conception School.

On Monday, students had the day off for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, as did the stop sign, but Cotton was at the intersection, which was filling with water over glaze ice.

With a metal ice scraper, Cotton chopped at the ice and snow clogging a sewer drain and at the glare ice along the sidewalks. He scraped ice and mush to the sides not necessarily to clear the sidewalks, but to create a path for the accumulating water. Keeping the water from pooling meant heading off the creation of glaciers he’d need to deal with the next day.

Around Charles City, municipal workers with ice scrapers took similar actions as sewer grates clogged with ice. Road graders passed along streets to break up the ice, as did a skid steer loader at the Washington Elementary parking lot. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office was able to use a real-time picture of an overturned semitrailer to punctuate its warning against traveling on the icy roads.

Altogether, Monday was an icy mess and Tuesday wasn’t promising to be much better. As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, a hazardous weather advisory from the National Weather Service was to continue until noon Tuesday.

The National Weather Service warned of sleet and periods of snow across north central Iowa. Ice glaze of up to two-tenths of an inch are likely on untreated surfaces, even where temperatures are above freezing, it said.

Charles City forecast calls for a high of 34 degrees, with chances of freezing rain dropping in the afternoon.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook of Sysco truck tipped over on a gravel road near Mitchell Line Road and included the statement “Gravels are horrendous! Stay off.”

Charles City also saw some sliding. A vehicle slid into a post next to Comet Bowl, Charles City Police Captain Brandon Franke said around noon.

“With it being a holiday, it’s kept some people home that didn’t need to be out, which is a good thing,” Franke said.

The Charles City street cleaning has kept most of the main roads clear, but a lot of the side and gravel roads are pretty slippery, he said.

“The main thing is that if you have to be out, drive real slow,” Franke said.

Sidewalks also are hazardous, even though some residents tried to stay ahead of the ice. Nathon Salinas, whose home is just blocks away from the pedestrian suspension bridge, strapped a gas-powered leaf blower to his back and blew ice away as he chopped at it with an ice scraper. It’s a technique he learned working for the railroad, he said.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, Mid-American Energy reported no power outages in Floyd County.

Early Monday morning farther south in Bremer County, winter weather conditions caused problems for semi-trailers and even a state Department of Transportation vehicle.

“Literally, if you had a pair of ice skate, you could’ve ice skated,” Bremer County Chief Deputy Sheriff Robert Whitney said.

A DOT truck was putting out salt and sand when it went around a curb and slid into a semi truck parked on the shoulder of the road, Whitney said.

Highway 218, near Bremer County, was closed early in the morning due to bad ice conditions. It reopened later, but crashes and ice made it almost impossible for cars to get over steep hills on the road, Whitney said.

“I came out at 4:30 (a.m.),” Whitney said. “We rerouted traffic onto 188, because traffic was getting so backed up because they couldn’t get up that hill.”

“We had some decent hills on (highway) 218, south of Plainfield, and semis weren’t able to make it up there,” Whitney said.

DOT trucks responded and spread salt and sand to help get traffic moving. Some semis on Highway 218 ended up jackknifed and required towing service, Whitney said.

From Highway 188 traffic was rerouted again to Highway 63 because of the icy conditions.

“Once we got both lanes free of the ice, it made it a lot easier,” Whitney said.

Over the next couple of day the best thing people can do to avoid getting into an accident on the road is to keep an eye on the weather and watch the changing road conditions, Whitney said.

“We much rather you stay home,” Whitney said. “Especially when we have roads that are a 100 percent ice.”

It’s best to reschedule medical or other appointments until roads are clearer, Whitney said. Although the National Weather Service reported roads clearing up by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, additional freezing rain and sleet were forecasted into Tuesday, worsening conditions overnight until roads can be treated again.

“Just because it says 65 (mph) doesn’t mean you need to go 65 (mph),” Whitney said. “Drive the conditions of the road.”

-20170117-